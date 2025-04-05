Arya 2 re-release in Sandhya Theatre sees heavy security after Pushpa 2 stampede; police personnel deployed

Director Sukumar’s 2009 hit Arya 2, starring Allu Arjun, Kajal Aggarwal and Navdeep in the lead roles, was re-released in theatres on April 5. Arjun turns 43 on April 8, and the film was re-released in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Sandhya Theatre, where the Pushpa stampede took place, also released the film amid high security, according to ABP Live. (Also Read: Allu Arjun celebrates ‘chinni babu’ Ayaan's 11th birthday without revealing new look. See pics) Allu Arjun and Kajal Aggarwal in a still from Sukumar's 2009 film Arya 2.

Arya 2 re-released in Sandhya Theatre with high security

The report states that the re-release tickets sold well, and the single screens opened houseful. However, given the security lapse during the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule in December 2024, the authorities were wary and took extraordinary measures to ensure the audience's safety.

The film was also released in Sandhya 70 mm and 35 mm theatres at RTC X Roads in Hyderabad. Police personnel have been deployed to ensure no untoward incidents occur. The report states that at least 30 policemen were at the theatre for the release. Bags and vehicles are also being checked—usually not the norm for single-screen theatres.

For the unversed, when Arjun attended a special screening of his latest film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, also directed by Sukumar, at Sandhya Theatre, numerous fans surged forward to meet him, causing a stampede. A woman died in the chaos, and her young son was hospitalised in critical condition. The actor was arrested and released on bail.

About Arya 2

During its initial release, Arya 2 received mixed reviews, and the Telangana agitation affected its box office run. However, like its spiritual prequel, the 2004 film Arya, it achieved cult status over the years. It tells the story of two orphaned friends who fall for the same girl.

Devi Sri Prasad's songs, such as Uppenantha, Ringa Ringa, and My Love is Gone, were massive hits. BVSN Prasad and Aditya Babu produced the movie. Fans have posted numerous videos enjoying the re-release in theatres.