Sara Arjun beats Vijay, Prabhas to top IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities list post Dhurandhar success

Other celebrities on the list include Vijay in the eighth position, Agastya Nanda in 12th position, Bhagyashri Borse in 15th position, Cibi Chakaravarthi in 16th position, Yami Gautam in 17th position, Prabhas in 19th position, Sriram Raghavan in 22nd position, Tara Sutaria in 24th position, Dinjith Ayyathan in 27th position, Nivin in 30th position, and Simar Bhatia in 42nd position.

On Wednesday, IMDb released its weekly list of Popular Indian Celebrities, which is determined by fans’ preferences. Sara, who was in second position last week, has now secured the top spot with her portrayal of Yalina in Dhurandhar. The actor beat Vijay, Prabhas and Agastya Nanda to claim the position. Following her is Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar in the second position, from third.

Actor Sara Arjun has been riding high on the success of her recent release, Dhurandhar. The film has broken several box office records and has now become the highest-earning Hindi film ever. While the film continues its successful theatrical run, Sara has achieved a feat by topping IMDb’s list of Popular Indian Celebrities this week.

About Dhurandhar's records Dhurandhar has become the highest-earning Hindi film ever with a nett India collection of over ₹831 crore, the makers said on Wednesday. With its day 33 earnings on Tuesday standing at ₹5.70 crore nett, the Ranveer Singh-starrer's total India nett collection climbed to ₹831.40 crore, placing it at the No 1 spot among all Hindi releases to date.

"History has been rewritten. With Tuesday’s collections, Dhurandhar has officially risen to become the highest-earning Hindi film of all time, a towering achievement that has redefined Indian box office success," the makers said in a statement. The top position was earlier occupied by the Hindi version of Allu Arjun's 2023 blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule. The Telugu movie had earned ₹830 crore in Hindi.

Morer about Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film released on December 5. It stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi. It is produced by Aditya and his brother Lokesh Dhar through their banner B62 Studios alongside Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios.

The film is set in Lyari town of Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles. The makers have also announced the second part of the film, which is set to release in theatres on March 19.