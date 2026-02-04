Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna's Dhurandhar tops 10 non-English movies list globally across 7 nations

Taking to its Instagram account, Netflix India shared a poster from the film and wrote, “Poori duniya mai toofan aa chuka hai (There is a storm across the globe). Dhurandhar is trending globally across 22 countries.”

Dhurandhar currently holds the number one position in these nations--Bahrain, India, Mauritius, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. Apart from securing the number one position in 7 nations, Dhurandhar appeared in the top 10 in 22 countries.

According to Netflix's official Top 10 website, Dhurandhar has topped Netflix's weekly Top 10 list of non-English movies , in the global category across 7 nations, within the first week of streaming. The film had a total of 7.6 million views this week and accumulated 26.1 million hours of viewing time. On the OTT platform, Dhurandhar has a runtime of 3.26 hours.

Dhurandhar, which broke many records after its theatrical release, has continued its streak on the OTT platform. The Aditya Dhar directorial was released on Netflix last month.

Alongside Dhurandhar, Aanand L Rai's Tere Ishk Mein has also topped the chart of Top 10 non-English movies in several countries.

About Dhurandhar, its sequel Dhurandhar, which released in theatres on December 5, stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Rakesh Bedi among others. Set in Lyari town of Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles, the Aditya Dhar film revolves around covert intelligence operations against the backdrop of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. The film is produced by Aditya and his brother Lokesh Dhar through their banner B62 Studios alongside Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios.

The sequel to the film is set to release in theatres on March 19. The official Hindi teaser of Dhurandhar: The Revenge dropped recently, setting the tone for a darker and more violent sequel to the 2025 blockbuster. The film is positioned as a high-stakes continuation that expands the franchise's espionage-driven universe. Running for approximately 1.12 minutes, the teaser opened with a blood-soaked action montage that underscored the psychological and physical transformation of Jaskirat Singh Rangi into the spy Hamza Ali Mazari.

Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, with T-Series taking over as the music label, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is slated for a theatrical release coinciding with Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi. It will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.