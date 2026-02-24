Karnataka HC says Ranveer Singh should behave responsibly, grants him interim relief in Kantara mimicry row

Last year, actor Ranveer Singh found himself in the centre of a controversy after copping a fair amount of criticism for his mimicry of actor Rishab Shetty from Kantara 2. The mimicry took place at the closing ceremony of IFFI 2025, which Rishab also attended, when Ranveer took to the stage and did an exaggerated take on Rishab’s Daiva act from the Kantara films. He also erroneously referred to the daivas as ‘ghosts’. The actor had approached the Karnataka High Court to challenge the FIR registered against him. Ranveer Singh imitated Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 climax scene.

Karnataka HC says Ranveer should act responsibly On Tuesday (February 24), the Karnataka HC heard the actor's plea and responded to the issue under Justice M Nagaprasanna. Senior Advocate Sajan Poovayy, who represented the actor, argued that his remarks were taken out of context and that there was no intention to hurt any community. As per the latest update from news agency ANI, the Court said, "You could be Ranveer Singh or anyone. But one shouldn't have behaved with such insensitivity. Ranveer might be a superstar. It was not expected from him, who has the power to influence people," the bench observed, adding that artists must understand the implications of their words before speaking.

The court further noted that while people may forget, "the internet won't forget," underscoring the enduring impact of public statements.

The Court restrained the police from taking any coercive action against the actor until March 2, in connection with the FIR filed following his mimicry of a character from the Kannada film Kantara. The Court also directed the actor to cooperate with the investigation.

About the controversy On November 28 last year, at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) held in Goa, Ranveer mimicked Rishab twice. He took to the stage and, while appreciating Rishab’s performance in Kantara: Chapter 1, began making faces. Rishab stood up and requested him not to do that. Ranveer also did the same while greeting and hugging Rishab, with the Kannada actor-filmmaker asking him not to again.

Ranveer had earlier shared a note of apology on the issue. It read, “My intention was to highlight Rishabh's incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration. I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition and belief in our country. If I've hurt anyone's sentiments, I sincerely apologise.”