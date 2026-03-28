Dhurandhar 2 criticised by Lok Sabha member Asaduddin Owaisi as ‘bakwaas’ for promoting violence: ‘Picture hai vo?’

Lok Sabha member and president of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Asaduddin Owaisi, is not a fan of Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge. At a summit, the politician criticised the film for being ‘bakwaas’ (nonsense) and stated that it promoted violence. (Also Read: Pakistani man finds it funny Sara Arjun wears miniskirt in Dhurandhar while in Lyari; calls Aditya Dhar film overrated) Ranveer Singh plays the lead role in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar spy films.

Asaduddin Owaisi calls Dhurandhar 2 ‘bakwaas’ At the summit by Times Now, Owaisi was asked about the Dhurandhar films, and he replied, “Picture hai vo? Teen ghante bakwaas. (Is that even a film? It’s three hours of nonsense).” He also added, “I don’t have the time to watch a film for three hours. I can only hope that people listen to me speak for one hour. What is even there in the film other than cuss words, promoting violence, and after three hours, it makes you wonder if you must cuss at Muslims or not. Who has the time to watch all this?”

When the host pointed out that the ‘world is watching’ Dhurandhar 2 and is ‘happy with it’, he replied, “Hum Hyderabad mai bolte hai ki, pyaare, in cheezon ko dil pe mat lo, murde pe lo. To hum murde pe leke chorr dete hai usko. (We have a saying in Hyderabad. Dear, do not take it to heart, take it to the grave. So, we take it to the grave and let it go).”

About Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2 Written and directed by Aditya Dhar, the Dhurandhar films are produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya, and Lokesh Dhar, under Jio Studios and B62 Studios. Dhurandhar was released in theatres on December 5 last year and collected ₹840 crore in India and over ₹1300 crore worldwide. The sequel, released in theatres on March 19 this year, has collected over ₹715 crore in India and over ₹1128 crore worldwide since its release, making it the highest-grossing film of 2026.

The Dhurandhar films tell the story of an Indian spy, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, alias Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer Singh), who is sent to Lyari, Pakistan, by IB director Ajay Sanyal (R Madhavan) to infiltrate a Baloch gang and bring down a terror outfit. Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Sanjay Dutt, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and others reprised their roles from the first film for the sequel. The films draw inspiration from multiple real-life geopolitical events and conflicts. Given that the sequel was also released in South Indian languages as well as Hindi, Dhurandhar 2 is on its way to outperforming the first film.