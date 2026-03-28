Dhurandhar 2 criticised by Lok Sabha member Asaduddin Owaisi as ‘bakwaas’ for promoting violence: ‘Picture hai vo?’
Aditya Dhar's Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge has left the audience polarised, receiving criticism from Lok Sabha member Asaduddin Owaisi.
Lok Sabha member and president of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Asaduddin Owaisi, is not a fan of Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge. At a summit, the politician criticised the film for being ‘bakwaas’ (nonsense) and stated that it promoted violence. (Also Read: Pakistani man finds it funny Sara Arjun wears miniskirt in Dhurandhar while in Lyari; calls Aditya Dhar film overrated)
Asaduddin Owaisi calls Dhurandhar 2 ‘bakwaas’
At the summit by Times Now, Owaisi was asked about the Dhurandhar films, and he replied, “Picture hai vo? Teen ghante bakwaas. (Is that even a film? It’s three hours of nonsense).” He also added, “I don’t have the time to watch a film for three hours. I can only hope that people listen to me speak for one hour. What is even there in the film other than cuss words, promoting violence, and after three hours, it makes you wonder if you must cuss at Muslims or not. Who has the time to watch all this?”
When the host pointed out that the ‘world is watching’ Dhurandhar 2 and is ‘happy with it’, he replied, “Hum Hyderabad mai bolte hai ki, pyaare, in cheezon ko dil pe mat lo, murde pe lo. To hum murde pe leke chorr dete hai usko. (We have a saying in Hyderabad. Dear, do not take it to heart, take it to the grave. So, we take it to the grave and let it go).”
About Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2
Written and directed by Aditya Dhar, the Dhurandhar films are produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya, and Lokesh Dhar, under Jio Studios and B62 Studios. Dhurandhar was released in theatres on December 5 last year and collected ₹840 crore in India and over ₹1300 crore worldwide. The sequel, released in theatres on March 19 this year, has collected over ₹715 crore in India and over ₹1128 crore worldwide since its release, making it the highest-grossing film of 2026.
The Dhurandhar films tell the story of an Indian spy, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, alias Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer Singh), who is sent to Lyari, Pakistan, by IB director Ajay Sanyal (R Madhavan) to infiltrate a Baloch gang and bring down a terror outfit. Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Sanjay Dutt, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and others reprised their roles from the first film for the sequel. The films draw inspiration from multiple real-life geopolitical events and conflicts. Given that the sequel was also released in South Indian languages as well as Hindi, Dhurandhar 2 is on its way to outperforming the first film.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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