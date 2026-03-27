Vicky Kaushal calls Aditya Dhar a great filmmaker, reacts to Dhurandhar 2's success: 'He got a great cast together'

Dhurandhar The Revenge has set the box office on fire ever since it was released in theatres on March 19. The spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role has been receiving immense praise from both audiences and celebrities on social media. Actor Vicky Kaushal has now praised the director, and shared that he is happy how everyone is loving the film. Vicky and Aditya worked in Uri: The Surgical Strike. (Also read: Aamir Khan says he is yet to watch Dhurandhar 2, congratulates makers on the success: ‘I hear only praises of the film’) Vicky Kaushal has commented on the massive success of Dhurandhar The Revenge.

What Vicky said Vicky Kaushal was in attendance at the inaugural International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD) 2026, where he said, "I'm just very happy to see how Dhurandhar is working. I loved the first part. I'm yet to watch the second part. But Aditya is a great filmmaker. He got a great cast together. And I'm so happy that everyone is loving the film so much."

Meanwhile, speaking about the festival, the actor added, "It feels great that we are organising a film festival in Delhi. We often travel to festivals around the world, but now it's time for the world to come to us," the actor remarked, adding, "I'm feeling very good. I think it's about time that we organise such a big festival in a city like Delhi... this is a very good omen for us."

About Dhurandhar Dhurandhar 2 is a sequel to the 2025 hit Dhurandhar, which was released last December. The film showed how Hamza infiltrates a Baloch gang in Lyrari, Pakistan, to bring down a terror outfit. The sequel delves into the backstory of how Jaskirat turns into Hamza due to his circumstances. Ranveer, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, and others reprised their roles in the film. The first Dhurandhar earned ₹1300 crore worldwide and is still playing in theatres three months after its December release. The sequel is expected to do even better.

Organised by the Delhi Tourism & Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) in association with the Government of Delhi, with KPMG as knowledge partner, the International Film Festival of Delhi is a government-led, city-wide festival that will run from March 25 to 31 across various venues in New Delhi.