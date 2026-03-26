Dhurandhar 2 actor Vivek Sinha thanks Aditya Dhar for changing his life: ‘Poora Hindustan aapke saath khada ho gaya’

Vivek appears in the opening few minutes of the films, where his character has the dialogue: “Hindu ek darpok qaum hai, pados mein hi rehte hai hum, goodebhar ka zor laga lo aur bigaad lo joh bigaad sakte ho (Hindus are a cowardly community, we live in the neighbourhood, use all your strength and spoil whatever you can)." In the sequel, the actor also appears for a brief while; however, many viewers have praised his performance.

Dhurandhar 2 has been on a bumper run at the box office ever since it released nationwide last week. Not only Ranveer Singh , Arjun Rampal or R Madhavan received praise, viewers even singled out key performers from the supporting cast of the film who added to the impact. One of them was actor Vivek Sinha, who played the role of hijacker Zahoor Mistry in the film. Vivek thanked director Aditya Dhar in a new post, saying that he changed his life as an actor. (Also read: Dhurandhar actor Vivek Sinha breaks silence amid backlash for his ‘darpok Hindu’ dialogue in film: ‘Itna gussa?’ )

Vivek posted a picture with Aditya Dhar and wrote, “सर लव यू आपने हवा ही बदल दी मेरे लिए मुंबई की (Sir, Love you! You have changed my life in Mumbai).”

He continued, “मुंबई क्या है ये फील अब हो रहा है दिल से शुक्रिया इतिहास में मेरा भी नाम दर्ज कराने के लिए. फिल्म इंडस्ट्री को एक ऐसे मुकाम पर पहुँचाने के लिए सारा हिंदुस्तान आप के साथ खड़ा हो गया लोगों से बात करने पर पता चल रहा है कि आम आदमी भी 2 से 3 बार फिल्म देख कर आ रहा है और आप जैसे डायरेक्टर के साथ काम करने से किरदार में भी चमक आ जाती है ये फील कर रहा हूं मै (I am starting to see what the city of Mumbai holds for me. Thank you for making me a part of this history. You have taken the film industry to such a level that the entire nation is now standing beside you. Talking to people, I have come to realise how many have seen the film 2-3 times. Working with a director like you has brought so much to my character).”

About Dhurandhar After its release in December last year, Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar went on to make history, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. It tells the story of an Indian spy infiltrating Karachi’s criminal and political underworld in Pakistan. The plot weaves together several real-life events involving geopolitical tensions, such as the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and events surrounding Operation Lyari.

The sequel showed how Ranveer's character was trained to become Hamza Ali Mazari. It also takes the story forward, showing him taking control of the power dynamics in Lyari while working to dismantle a terror network in Pakistan that threatens India. The film also featured an intense face-off between Arjun Rampal and Ranveer. Dhurandhar 2 also stars R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor and Sanjay Dutt.