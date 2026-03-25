Shiva Rajkumar reviews Dhurandhar 2, calls Ranveer Singh ‘brilliant’: ‘The lengths a soldier goes for patriotism…’

The Kannada star wrote, “Durandhar: The Revenge is absolutely fantastic! Loved every bit of it. @RanveerOfficial is brilliant, and the music by @shashwatology, especially the use of vintage songs, leaves a lasting impact. Huge respect to @AdityaDharFilms for his conviction and craft. The lengths a soldier goes for patriotism make the soul of the film. Congratulations to the entire team.”

The craze around Dhurandhar 2 has not dimmed a bit even as the film completes one week at theatres. The spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role has set the box office on fire, with several celebrities praising the film on social media. Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar is the latest star to hail the film, as he took to his X account on Wednesday to share that he found the sequel ‘absolutely fantastic’. (Also read: Ameesha Patel says industry needs to learn from Dhurandhar 2 director Aditya Dhar: ‘Casted actors and not Instagrammers’ )

When the first film released in December 2025, Shiva Rajkumar had talked about the acting performances of Ranveer and shared whether Akshaye Khanna had overshadowed him or not. He explained why he felt Ranveer had a tougher task ahead of him. He had said, “So beautifully he has performed. The subtlety was beautiful, because his role demands that subtlety. Akshaye Khanna’s role is such that he can do whatever he wants. That liberty was there. But (what Ranveer did), it’s not very easy to do that. His subtlety is done brilliantly well.”

About Dhurandhar In Dhurandhar, Ranveer plays an Indian spy infiltrating the gang of Pakistani gangster Rehman Dakait, played by Akshaye Khanna. While Rehman is brutal, over-the-top, and loud, Ranveer’s Hamza had to be quiet and subtle, without drawing much attention to himself. Many critics noted this aspect of Ranveer’s performance.

Dhurandhar is set in Lyari, Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles. The first film revolved around covert intelligence operations in the background of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The sequel charts the rise of Ranveer's character, Hamza Ali Mazari, in the Karachi underworld, while also delving into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the journey of the young man who eventually becomes a covert operative.