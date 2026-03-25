Shiva Rajkumar reviews Dhurandhar 2, calls Ranveer Singh ‘brilliant’: ‘The lengths a soldier goes for patriotism…’
Dhurandhar The Revenge stars Ranveer Singh as Jaskirat Singh Rangi/Hamza Ali Mazari. The film shattered box office records upon its release last week.
The craze around Dhurandhar 2 has not dimmed a bit even as the film completes one week at theatres. The spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role has set the box office on fire, with several celebrities praising the film on social media. Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar is the latest star to hail the film, as he took to his X account on Wednesday to share that he found the sequel ‘absolutely fantastic’. (Also read: Ameesha Patel says industry needs to learn from Dhurandhar 2 director Aditya Dhar: ‘Casted actors and not Instagrammers’)
What Shiva Rajkumar said about Dhurandhar 2
The Kannada star wrote, “Durandhar: The Revenge is absolutely fantastic! Loved every bit of it. @RanveerOfficial is brilliant, and the music by @shashwatology, especially the use of vintage songs, leaves a lasting impact. Huge respect to @AdityaDharFilms for his conviction and craft. The lengths a soldier goes for patriotism make the soul of the film. Congratulations to the entire team.”
When the first film released in December 2025, Shiva Rajkumar had talked about the acting performances of Ranveer and shared whether Akshaye Khanna had overshadowed him or not. He explained why he felt Ranveer had a tougher task ahead of him. He had said, “So beautifully he has performed. The subtlety was beautiful, because his role demands that subtlety. Akshaye Khanna’s role is such that he can do whatever he wants. That liberty was there. But (what Ranveer did), it’s not very easy to do that. His subtlety is done brilliantly well.”
About Dhurandhar
In Dhurandhar, Ranveer plays an Indian spy infiltrating the gang of Pakistani gangster Rehman Dakait, played by Akshaye Khanna. While Rehman is brutal, over-the-top, and loud, Ranveer’s Hamza had to be quiet and subtle, without drawing much attention to himself. Many critics noted this aspect of Ranveer’s performance.
Dhurandhar is set in Lyari, Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles. The first film revolved around covert intelligence operations in the background of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.
The sequel charts the rise of Ranveer's character, Hamza Ali Mazari, in the Karachi underworld, while also delving into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the journey of the young man who eventually becomes a covert operative.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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