Alia Bhatt congratulates the team of Dhurandhar 2 for ‘historic run’, hails Ranveer Singh as Jaskirat Singh Rangi

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Alia shared a still from the film featuring Ranveer, and wrote, “Jaskirat Singh Rangi and this moment… is everything (red heart emoticon). The magic of the director and the actor in complete sync!”

Dhurandhar The Revenge is rewriting box-office records and has blown past all expectations. The spy thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar, stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role, playing Hamza Ali Mazari and Jaskirat Singh Rangi. The sequel delves deeper into his character's backstory and how he became an Indian spy in Pakistan. Several actors and viewers have hailed Ranveer's performance as his career-best. Now actor Alia Bhatt has seen the film and reviewed it, singling out Ranveer's performance. (Also read: Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 4: Ranveer Singh film mints ₹450 crore, beats Dangal, Baahubali lifetime hauls )

(spoiler alert) The scene in question comes at the very end of the film, when Ranveer's character returns to India to meet his family after years. The camera stays on his face (as he begins to cry) as he realises what he must do for the sake of his family's well-being.

She went on to add, “Congratulations Team Dhurandhar for this historic run at the movies!”

Earlier, Alia’s production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions, had congratulated the first film, Dhurandhar, for scripting history. The post read, “It’s the voice of today’s India. It’s the choice of today’s India. It’s based on a chapter in history. And now it’s the number one chapter in India’s cinema history. Cheers to Dhurandhar. And three cheers to the ENTIRE team. You not only created waves —you brought the high tide back to the theatres. If this is what part one did in winter, imagine what part two will bring in spring!!!”

Alia and Ranveer have co-starred in two films- Gully Boy and Rocky Aur Rani kii Prem Kahaani.

About Dhurandhar 2 The film was released on March 19 with paid premieres on March 18, and has crossed the ₹450 crore mark so far. The first film showed Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy who infiltrates gangs in Lyari to eliminate a terror network targeting India while also climbing the power ladder within Pakistan’s underworld.

Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the sequel delves into the origin story of Ranveer’s character, Hamza Ali Mazari, also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi. It also continues the story from the first part, showing how the Indian spy completes his mission to dismantle the terror network in Pakistan that threatens India. The film also stars Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in key roles. It was released on March 19.