Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 4 (updated live): Ranveer Singh film shows high occupancy; crosses ₹369 crore

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 4: Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge has remained unstoppable at the domestic box office. The film, which was released on March 19 with paid premieres on March 18, has crossed the ₹360 crore mark. The film also shows high occupancy, maintaining momentum. Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 4: Ranveer Singh plays the lead in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection at 12 PM According to the trade website Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 has collected ₹30.72 crore net in India as of 12 PM on Sunday. This takes its total domestic collection to ₹369.99 crore net and counting. The film collected ₹43 crore from its premieres alone and had an opening of ₹102.55 crore on Thursday. On Friday, the film brought in ₹80.72 crore. It had a massive Saturday, with 81.6% occupancy across 20,917 shows. Dhurandhar 2 collected ₹113 crore on the day. Come Sunday, it has registered a 77.4% occupancy from 8326 shows so far and is projected by trade analysts to do better than Saturday.

Praise and criticism pouring in for Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar 2 has left celebrities divided, with some lauding Aditya and Ranveer for making the film, while others criticising it. Mahesh Babu called the film ‘spectacular’ while Allu Arjun wrote that the film is ‘patriotism with swag’. Shilpa Shetty praised Ranveer’s performance and called him ‘Babbar Sher’. Rishab Shetty called it ‘raw, gripping and impactful’. Renu Desai, SS Rajamouli, R Sarathkumar, Ram Charan, Rakesh Roshan, and others also praised the sequel. Among those criticising the film are actor and former politician Ramya, who labelled it ‘propaganda’. Prakash Raj, writer Devadath Shaji and others also criticised it.

About Dhurandhar 2 “Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a film of two very different halves. For its ambition, it doesn’t quite recreate the immersive world-building that made the first part stand out. The writing feels looser at places, and the detailing, which once felt like its biggest strength, isn’t as consistent this time. And yet, just when it begins to feel like the film is slipping, it regains control. The second half delivers with far more confidence, and the climax ensures you walk out after an ovation,” reads Hindustan Times review of the film.

Dhurandhar 2 is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar and stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Manav Gohil. The sequel was released in Hindi and all South Indian languages.