Ricky Kej lauds Ranveer Singh as Dhurandhar 2 tops US box office; takes dig at Deepika Padukone's role in Pathaan

He also remarked how, at a time when many believed that the superstar era had ended, Ranveer proved otherwise with the Dhurandhar films. Ricky wrote, “Everyone said that the Super-Star era has ended. Now we have a new certified global Super-Star: @RanveerOfficial. And he deserves every bit of this success.”

Ricky took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to post a screenshot of the US box office on March 19. The list shows that Dhurandhar 2 beat Hollywood films to top the list. Posting it, he wrote, “Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, becomes the 1st Indian film in history to hit no.1 on the USA Box Office! Beating every Hollywood film. Hats of to @AdityaDharFilms and team. This is one of the greatest milestones ever for Indian cinema. Truly breaking cultural and geographical barriers.”

Aditya Dhar ’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge had a massive opening in the US when it released on March 19. The film topped the US box office on that day and beat Hollywood films to take the top spot. Musician Ricky Kej took to social media to praise the director and certify Ranveer Singh as the new ‘global superstar’. He also took a dig at Deepika Padukone 's role in Pathaan.

When an X user commented, “Hitting #1 at the US Box Office isn't just about revenue it's a massive shift in India's soft power export. We were told for years that our rooted stories won't work globally. Aditya Dhar just proved that authenticity scales better than anything else! What a historic milestone,” he replied, “Absolutely.”

Dhurandhar 2 collected $3,942,000 from 987 theatres in the US, while Hoppers, in second place, brought in $2,994,090 from 4,000 theatres, according to Box Office Mojo. Reminders of Him takes third place with a $1,430,570 collection from 3402 theatres. GOAT and Scream 7 take fourth and fifth place with $723,178 and $711,391 collections, respectively.

Project Hail Mary took Dhurandhar 2's position on March 20, with its $33,116,548 haul from 4007 theatres as the Bollywood film fell to fourth place. Hoppers and Ready or Not 2: Here I Come took the second and third positions.