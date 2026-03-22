Ricky Kej lauds Ranveer Singh as Dhurandhar 2 tops US box office; takes dig at Deepika Padukone's role in Pathaan
Musician Ricky Kej also took to his social media to remark how Ranveer Singh is the new ‘global superstar’ after Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar films.
Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge had a massive opening in the US when it released on March 19. The film topped the US box office on that day and beat Hollywood films to take the top spot. Musician Ricky Kej took to social media to praise the director and certify Ranveer Singh as the new ‘global superstar’. He also took a dig at Deepika Padukone's role in Pathaan.
Ricky Kej lauds Ranveer Singh as Dhurandhar 2 tops US box office
Ricky took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to post a screenshot of the US box office on March 19. The list shows that Dhurandhar 2 beat Hollywood films to top the list. Posting it, he wrote, “Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, becomes the 1st Indian film in history to hit no.1 on the USA Box Office! Beating every Hollywood film. Hats of to @AdityaDharFilms and team. This is one of the greatest milestones ever for Indian cinema. Truly breaking cultural and geographical barriers.”
He also remarked how, at a time when many believed that the superstar era had ended, Ranveer proved otherwise with the Dhurandhar films. Ricky wrote, “Everyone said that the Super-Star era has ended. Now we have a new certified global Super-Star: @RanveerOfficial. And he deserves every bit of this success.”
When an X user commented, “Hitting #1 at the US Box Office isn't just about revenue it's a massive shift in India's soft power export. We were told for years that our rooted stories won't work globally. Aditya Dhar just proved that authenticity scales better than anything else! What a historic milestone,” he replied, “Absolutely.”
Dhurandhar 2 collected $3,942,000 from 987 theatres in the US, while Hoppers, in second place, brought in $2,994,090 from 4,000 theatres, according to Box Office Mojo. Reminders of Him takes third place with a $1,430,570 collection from 3402 theatres. GOAT and Scream 7 take fourth and fifth place with $723,178 and $711,391 collections, respectively.
Project Hail Mary took Dhurandhar 2's position on March 20, with its $33,116,548 haul from 4007 theatres as the Bollywood film fell to fourth place. Hoppers and Ready or Not 2: Here I Come took the second and third positions.
Takes dig at Deepika Padukone’s role in Pathaan
When an X user commented that the reason for the film’s success was how ISI agents were portrayed in Bollywood versus reality, by posting pictures of Deepika Padukone from Pathaan alongside the late politician Atiq Ahmed’s photo, who’s allegedly shown as Atif Ahmed, a politician helping Pakistan in the film, he seemed to agree, commenting, “HAHAAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHA.”
For the unversed, Ranveer’s wife, Deepika, played ISI agent Rubina Mohsin in the 2023 hit Pathaan. Since Dhurandhar’s release last year, the internet has drawn comparisons between the YRF spy films Ek Tha Tiger, Pathaan and War with the Aditya Dhar films.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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