Ricky Kej says Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar The Revenge is longer but felt shorter; hails Aditya Dhar as ‘finest director’
Ricky Kej praised Dhurandhar: The Revenge as a masterpiece, highlighting Ranveer Singh's performance and Aditya Dhar's direction.
Filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge has finally released in theatres, with fans and celebrities taking to X to share positive reviews. Grammy-winning composer Ricky Kej also praised the film, noting that although the sequel is longer than the first instalment, it “felt shorter”.
Ricky Kej reviews Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge
On Thursday, Ricky took to X to share his review, calling the sequel a “masterpiece”. He wrote, “Yes! Aditya Dhar has absolutely nailed the sequel. Dhurandhar 2 is a masterpiece. Longer than the previous instalment, but it felt shorter. In both films, Aditya has created a tone which I call a mix of Ridley Scott’s epic realism and Quentin Tarantino’s flamboyant action. The last instalment leaned more towards Ridley Scott (Body of Lies, Black Hawk Down), while this one is more Tarantino (Kill Bill, Pulp Fiction). Aditya is the only director on Earth who has managed to strike this impossible balance and create films that are both meaningful and immensely entertaining.”
He added that while the opening sequence is among the most gut-wrenching he has seen, the sequel features fewer shocking twists and turns, keeping audiences guessing. Praising Ranveer Singh, he wrote, “Every character introduced in the first film has now been developed to the fullest — to a level that only a web series spanning over 10 seasons can achieve. The dialogue is taut, the editing is perfect, the camerawork is impeccable, and the VFX is seamless. The music by Shashwat Sachdev is incredibly unique and spectacular. As a composer myself, there is a lot one can learn from him. Ranveer Singh has delivered his best performance yet, and this film will catapult him to legendary status.”
He also praised how the themes introduced in the first part are concluded in the sequel in a “gut-wrenching” manner. Applauding Dhar, Ricky added, “Aditya Dhar is, without any doubt, the finest director in India. A masterful filmmaker who understands the rules of cinema and effectively breaks each one of them. A director obsessed with perfection and delivering an experience that is cerebral, entertaining, introspective and satisfying to the highest degree.”
Ricky concluded, “Watch Dhurandhar: The Revenge on the biggest screen you can find. Like the last film, I am certain there will be some who deliberately try to bring it down, it will not work. This film is on its way to becoming one of the greatest ever, and certainly one of the most successful, with no doubt in my mind.”
About Dhurandhar: The Revenge
Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead, alongside Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Danish Pandor in key roles.
The sequel explores the origins of Ranveer’s character, Hamza Ali Mazari, aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi, and delves into his motivations to undertake a secret mission to dismantle a terror network and the underworld in Pakistan. Following the massive success of Dhurandhar, which reportedly collected ₹1,300 crore worldwide, expectations from the sequel are high, and it has already opened to strong reviews.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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