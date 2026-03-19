Ricky Kej says Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar The Revenge is longer but felt shorter; hails Aditya Dhar as ‘finest director’

On Thursday, Ricky took to X to share his review, calling the sequel a “masterpiece”. He wrote, “Yes! Aditya Dhar has absolutely nailed the sequel. Dhurandhar 2 is a masterpiece. Longer than the previous instalment, but it felt shorter. In both films, Aditya has created a tone which I call a mix of Ridley Scott’s epic realism and Quentin Tarantino’s flamboyant action. The last instalment leaned more towards Ridley Scott (Body of Lies, Black Hawk Down), while this one is more Tarantino (Kill Bill, Pulp Fiction). Aditya is the only director on Earth who has managed to strike this impossible balance and create films that are both meaningful and immensely entertaining.”

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar ’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge has finally released in theatres, with fans and celebrities taking to X to share positive reviews. Grammy-winning composer Ricky Kej also praised the film, noting that although the sequel is longer than the first instalment, it “felt shorter”.

He added that while the opening sequence is among the most gut-wrenching he has seen, the sequel features fewer shocking twists and turns, keeping audiences guessing. Praising Ranveer Singh, he wrote, “Every character introduced in the first film has now been developed to the fullest — to a level that only a web series spanning over 10 seasons can achieve. The dialogue is taut, the editing is perfect, the camerawork is impeccable, and the VFX is seamless. The music by Shashwat Sachdev is incredibly unique and spectacular. As a composer myself, there is a lot one can learn from him. Ranveer Singh has delivered his best performance yet, and this film will catapult him to legendary status.”

He also praised how the themes introduced in the first part are concluded in the sequel in a “gut-wrenching” manner. Applauding Dhar, Ricky added, “Aditya Dhar is, without any doubt, the finest director in India. A masterful filmmaker who understands the rules of cinema and effectively breaks each one of them. A director obsessed with perfection and delivering an experience that is cerebral, entertaining, introspective and satisfying to the highest degree.”

Ricky concluded, “Watch Dhurandhar: The Revenge on the biggest screen you can find. Like the last film, I am certain there will be some who deliberately try to bring it down, it will not work. This film is on its way to becoming one of the greatest ever, and certainly one of the most successful, with no doubt in my mind.”

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead, alongside Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Danish Pandor in key roles.

The sequel explores the origins of Ranveer’s character, Hamza Ali Mazari, aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi, and delves into his motivations to undertake a secret mission to dismantle a terror network and the underworld in Pakistan. Following the massive success of Dhurandhar, which reportedly collected ₹1,300 crore worldwide, expectations from the sequel are high, and it has already opened to strong reviews.