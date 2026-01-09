Ricky Kej feels Priyanka Chopra is not celebrated enough in India: ‘She is the only Indian actor who has…’

Grammy-winning musician Ricky Kej has weighed in on Priyanka Chopra’s global journey, saying that she is still not celebrated enough in India. He noted that Priyanka is the only Indian actor to have truly cracked Hollywood with mainstream roles. Ricky Kej also wished Priyanka Chopra good luck for her upcoming project The Bluff.

Ricky Kej applauds Priyanka Chopra On Friday, Ricky took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to heap praise on Priyanka, stating that she deserves far greater recognition in India than she currently receives.

“My Opinion: The one actor in India who we do not celebrate enough is @priyankachopra,” he began his note while reposting a fan-made trailer of her upcoming international project The Bluff.

Ricky continued, “She is the ONLY Indian actor (of any generation) who has truly made waves in Hollywood and globally (After being one of the most sought after in India for many years). She has starred with giants like Idris Alba, Dwayne Johnson, Keanu Reeves, Karl Urban, Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci, Will Ferrell, Anthony Mackie, John Cena, Pedro Pascal.. and the list goes on! She plays actual mainstream roles, and not some vague character who is "exotic Indian". Widely recognized as a great actor who can perform any kind of a role - action, comedy, drama. She is an ambassador with UNICEF, and gives back to society.”