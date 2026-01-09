Ricky Kej feels Priyanka Chopra is not celebrated enough in India: ‘She is the only Indian actor who has…’
Ricky Kej took to social media to heap praise on Priyanka Chopra, stating that she deserves far greater recognition in India than she currently receives.
Grammy-winning musician Ricky Kej has weighed in on Priyanka Chopra’s global journey, saying that she is still not celebrated enough in India. He noted that Priyanka is the only Indian actor to have truly cracked Hollywood with mainstream roles.
Ricky Kej applauds Priyanka Chopra
On Friday, Ricky took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to heap praise on Priyanka, stating that she deserves far greater recognition in India than she currently receives.
“My Opinion: The one actor in India who we do not celebrate enough is @priyankachopra,” he began his note while reposting a fan-made trailer of her upcoming international project The Bluff.
Ricky continued, “She is the ONLY Indian actor (of any generation) who has truly made waves in Hollywood and globally (After being one of the most sought after in India for many years). She has starred with giants like Idris Alba, Dwayne Johnson, Keanu Reeves, Karl Urban, Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci, Will Ferrell, Anthony Mackie, John Cena, Pedro Pascal.. and the list goes on! She plays actual mainstream roles, and not some vague character who is "exotic Indian". Widely recognized as a great actor who can perform any kind of a role - action, comedy, drama. She is an ambassador with UNICEF, and gives back to society.”
He also wished her good luck for her project The Bluff. The first look of the project introducing Priyanka as Bloody Mary along with her co-star Karl Urban was released earlier this week. Ricky wrote, “ Lets all wish her the best for her upcoming movie #TheBluff.”
The R-rated adventure will debut on Prime Video on February 25. The action thriller stars Priyanka as Ercell "Bloody Mary" Bodden, a former pirate queen who escaped her violent past to build a quiet life on a Caribbean island in the late 1800s. Karl Urban will be seen as Captain Connor, the current leader of Bloody Mary’s old crew and her former lover. The Russo Brothers have produced The Bluff through their AGBO Studios banner alongside their sister, Angela Russo-Otstot, who serves as chief creative officer.
Priyanka’s upcoming project
Priyanka is all set to return to Indian cinema after years with SS Rajamouli’s Telugu film Varanasi, which also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film will be released in theatres for Sankranthi 2027. Priyanka will also be next seen in the second season of the web series Citadel, which also features Richard Madden.
