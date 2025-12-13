Grammy-winning musician Ricky Kej has alleged that a Zomato delivery partner trespassed into his home and stole a sump cover, prompting him to seek help from the food delivery platform and the Bengaluru police. The incident was highlighted after Kej took to X to publicly share details of what he described as a brazen act, along with CCTV footage from his residence. Grammy winner Ricky Kej accused a Zomato delivery partner of trespassing and theft.(X/@rickykej)

In his post, Kej wrote, “I was robbed! Dear @zomato @zomatocare, looks like one of your drivers entered my home on Thursday and stole our sump-cover. This was at 6 o'clock in the evening.. Quite bold of them! This is probably not their first time. They came in just 15 min earlier for a recce, and then trespassed and committed the crime.”

CCTV footage shared

Kej further claimed that the individual had surveyed the premises before returning to allegedly carry out the theft. He said the movement was captured clearly on security cameras installed at his home. “You can see the CCTV footage from 2 angles. Also screenshots of his face, and the number plate,” he added, underlining that the visuals showed the incident in detail.

The musician also mentioned the registration number of the two wheeler allegedly used during the incident. “The number appears to be KA03HY8751? on a red Honda Activa,” he wrote, while requesting support from both the platform and law enforcement authorities.

Call for action and public caution

In the same post, Kej appealed for assistance in identifying the person involved and urged people to remain alert. “Possible for you or the @BlrCityPolice to provide assistance, as to who this person is? Also, people, be vigilant. This can happen to you too!” he said, warning others about potential security risks.

Take a look here at the post:

The post quickly gained traction on social media, with users expressing concern and calling for strict action if the allegations were proven.

Zomato responds

Reacting to the allegation, Zomato’s official X account issued a response assuring the musician of immediate action. The company wrote, “Hi Ricky, this is really concerning, and we certainly don't encourage such behaviour from our delivery partners. We'll investigate this immediately so that necessary action can be taken, and we'd request you to kindly share your mobile number with us via DM so we can connect with you further.”

HT.com has reached out to Zomato for an official statement. The copy will be updated once a response is received.