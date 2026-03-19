Allu Arjun showers praise on Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar after watching Dhurandhar 2: ‘Patriotism with swag’
Allu Arjun took to social media to share a review after watching the second part of Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar, which is led by Ranveer Singh.
Amid soaring buzz around Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, the film is already making waves with early reviews trickling in from paid previews and exclusive screenings. Now, Allu Arjun has shared his first impression, and it’s high on praise for Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar.
The actor heaped praise on Ranveer for his standout performance, while also lauding director Aditya. He described the spy thriller as a patriotic spectacle, backed by technical brilliance and stellar performances.
Allu Arjun reviews Dhurandhar 2
On Wednesday, Allu Arjun took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share a review after watching the second part of Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller. He described the film as an Indian story that comes with “international swag”.
“Just Watched #Dhurandhar2 Patriotism with swag… A film that will make every patriot proud… Many clap-trapping moments… BLAST! Congratulations to the entire team. Fine performances by @ActorMadhavangaru & all actors. Technical brilliance,” the actor wrote.
The Pushpa star went on to give a huge shout-out to actor Ranveer Singh, and director Aditya, writing, “So proud to have a brilliant and a versatile actor like my brother @RanveerOfficial in our country. RVS on fire… @AdityaDharFilms garu hit the ball out of the park. So happy to have brilliant filmmakers like him in our country. Show Rocker. An Indian story… International swag.”
R Madhavan was left overwhelmed after coming across the glowing review, and he took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his gratitude and respond warmly to the praise.
He responded, “I’m so humbled touched and hyper motivated. This means so much coming from you, my dear brother I have watched all your films with complete awe of your abilities. And so it’s a fantastic feeling to know how mutual it is. God bless you .. and this being the first review online is super super special to me at a pivotal point in my career in life.”
About Dhurandhar 2
The sequel, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, was released worldwide on Thursday, March 19. The paid previews were held on March 18.
Apart from Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 also brings back R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. The first Dhurandhar earned ₹1300 crore worldwide and is still playing in theatres three months after its December release.
As per Hindustan Times review, Dhurandhar: The Revenge might not have “nuance and detailing as sharp as part one, but this sequel works due to Ranveer Singh's performance.” The film traces the journey of Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Ranveer Singh) and his motivation to become a spy agent Hamza Ali Mazari.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
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