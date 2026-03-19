Allu Arjun showers praise on Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar after watching Dhurandhar 2: ‘Patriotism with swag’

Amid soaring buzz around Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, the film is already making waves with early reviews trickling in from paid previews and exclusive screenings. Now, Allu Arjun has shared his first impression, and it’s high on praise for Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar. Allu Arjun shared a glowing review of Dhurandhar 2 through a post on social media.

The actor heaped praise on Ranveer for his standout performance, while also lauding director Aditya. He described the spy thriller as a patriotic spectacle, backed by technical brilliance and stellar performances.

Allu Arjun reviews Dhurandhar 2 On Wednesday, Allu Arjun took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share a review after watching the second part of Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller. He described the film as an Indian story that comes with “international swag”.

“Just Watched #Dhurandhar2 Patriotism with swag… A film that will make every patriot proud… Many clap-trapping moments… BLAST! Congratulations to the entire team. Fine performances by @ActorMadhavangaru & all actors. Technical brilliance,” the actor wrote.

The Pushpa star went on to give a huge shout-out to actor Ranveer Singh, and director Aditya, writing, “So proud to have a brilliant and a versatile actor like my brother @RanveerOfficial in our country. RVS on fire… @AdityaDharFilms garu hit the ball out of the park. So happy to have brilliant filmmakers like him in our country. Show Rocker. An Indian story… International swag.”