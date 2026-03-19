Ranveer Singh said if Dhurandhar 2 made ₹1000 crore, then ₹500 crore would be because of Rakesh Bedi

During the chat, the veteran actor shared, “Bohot achchi tuning rahi, aur jab mera last day tha… tab Ranveer ne mke apne haath mein li aur bola ki agar ye film ₹1000 crore ka dhanda karegi toh usme ₹500 crore Rakesh ji ke vajah se honge (There was such a good tuning on set. When it was my last day, Ranveer took the mike and said that if the film makes 1000 crore at the box office then 500 crore will be because of Rakesh ji)!”

Rakesh Bedi is garnering wide acclaim from viewers for his scene-stealing performance in Dhurandhar 2. The actor plays Jamali, a scheming and manipulative Karachi politician. Ranveer Singh , an Indian spy infiltrating Rehman’s gang, gets him to flip on his protege for both political and personal gain. The actor shared memories of shooting the sequel in an interaction for India Podcasts, and praised the team of Dhurandhar. (Also read: Aditya Dhar apologises for delay in Dhurandhar 2 preview, Malayalam and Kannada shows shifted to Thursday morning )

What Aditya Dhar told Rakesh Bedi Rakesh added that he told the actor not to throw such a big statement but Ranveer said that no he meant what he said. Rakesh also added, “Ek character actor ke liye issey badi respect aur kya ho sakti hain? Ek director jo bol raha hain, aur usne mere kandhe pe haath rakh ke bola, film ke dauran, 'Rakesh ji jab apka last day aayega na shooting ka, toh main ro parunga! Sir, I will miss you! So iss tarah ka atmosphere create hua tha poore film mein. Toh kaam achcha hi hoga na (What more can a character actor ask for? The director told me that when it will be my last day on set he will start crying. So that was the atmosphere on set, and that reflects on the good work)?”

Dhurandhar collected ₹838.5 crore in India and ₹1303.35 crore worldwide. Dhurandhar 2 is expected to surpass these numbers, given the high expectations for it and the popularity of the first part.

The first film showed Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy who infiltrates gangs in Lyari to eliminate a terror network targeting India while also climbing the power ladder within Pakistan’s underworld. The sequel will show how he was trained to become Hamza Ali Mazari. It will see an intense face-off between Arjun Rampal and Ranveer. Dhurandhar 2 also stars R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor and Sanjay Dutt.