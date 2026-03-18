Aditya Dhar apologises for delay in Dhurandhar 2 preview, Malayalam and Kannada shows shifted to Thursday morning

It read, “To our dear Dhurandhar family, Dhurandhar is not just a film for us; it is something we have lived with, nurtured, and dreamed of sharing with each and every one of you, together, at the same moment, in every language. Most of our Hindi shows across India are running as scheduled from 5 pm onwards. All of our Tamil and Telugu shows will commence from 9 pm onwards. However, due to unforeseen technical difficulties, our Malayalam and Kannada shows will begin from tomorrow morning."

Taking to his X account, Aditya Dhar wrote a note to acknowledge the delay and updated fans with the new timing for the preview.

Dhurandhar 2 fever has gripped the nation ahead of release. Viewers lined up in hundreds for the paid preview shows of the Aditya Dhar film, which was supposed to take place on Wednesday. However, many shows faced delays over subtitles and dubbed versions, which led to chaos in cinema halls. Director Aditya Dhar took to his X account to address the issue and apologised to fans and viewers for the inconvenience. (Also read: Dhurandhar 2 review, release live updates: Dubbed preview shows postponed, Aditya Dhar apologises for inconvenience )

He continued, “If the dubbed version you have tickets for is not currently playing at your cinema, you will have the option for a refund or to watch the Hindi version with subtitles instead. We truly apologise for the inconvenience. Your love for this film means the world to us, and we cannot wait to share it with you. – Team Jio Studios and B62 Studios."

In a previous note, Aditya made an appeal to audiences, urging them to refrain from sharing spoilers and to preserve the viewing experience for others. He shared, “That's how films should be experienced. Not on someone's phone in a blurry image. Hence, here is my one, heartfelt, earnest request... PLEASE DON'T SHARE SPOILERS!”

“Let every single fan walk in clueless but curious and walk out with their own deeply personal version of what they felt. You made Dhurandhar what it is. Now I'm trusting you to protect what this becomes,” Aditya wrote while concluding the note.