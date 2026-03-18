Aditya Dhar apologises for delay in Dhurandhar 2 preview, Malayalam and Kannada shows shifted to Thursday morning
Dhurandhar 2 preview shows were delayed in many cities across India, leaving viewers frustrated and disappointed. Aditya Dhar has addressed the issue.
Dhurandhar 2 fever has gripped the nation ahead of release. Viewers lined up in hundreds for the paid preview shows of the Aditya Dhar film, which was supposed to take place on Wednesday. However, many shows faced delays over subtitles and dubbed versions, which led to chaos in cinema halls. Director Aditya Dhar took to his X account to address the issue and apologised to fans and viewers for the inconvenience. (Also read: Dhurandhar 2 review, release live updates: Dubbed preview shows postponed, Aditya Dhar apologises for inconvenience)
What Aditya Dhar said
Taking to his X account, Aditya Dhar wrote a note to acknowledge the delay and updated fans with the new timing for the preview.
It read, “To our dear Dhurandhar family, Dhurandhar is not just a film for us; it is something we have lived with, nurtured, and dreamed of sharing with each and every one of you, together, at the same moment, in every language. Most of our Hindi shows across India are running as scheduled from 5 pm onwards. All of our Tamil and Telugu shows will commence from 9 pm onwards. However, due to unforeseen technical difficulties, our Malayalam and Kannada shows will begin from tomorrow morning."
He continued, “If the dubbed version you have tickets for is not currently playing at your cinema, you will have the option for a refund or to watch the Hindi version with subtitles instead. We truly apologise for the inconvenience. Your love for this film means the world to us, and we cannot wait to share it with you. – Team Jio Studios and B62 Studios."
In a previous note, Aditya made an appeal to audiences, urging them to refrain from sharing spoilers and to preserve the viewing experience for others. He shared, “That's how films should be experienced. Not on someone's phone in a blurry image. Hence, here is my one, heartfelt, earnest request... PLEASE DON'T SHARE SPOILERS!”
“Let every single fan walk in clueless but curious and walk out with their own deeply personal version of what they felt. You made Dhurandhar what it is. Now I'm trusting you to protect what this becomes,” Aditya wrote while concluding the note.
All about Dhurandhar 2
Apart from Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 also brings back R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. Akshaye Khanna, who played the antagonist Rehman Dakait in part 1, is expected to appear in a cameo. The spy thriller is slated to release on March 19. The first Dhurandhar earned ₹1300 crore worldwide and is still playing in theatres over three months after its December release.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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