Dhurandhar 2 review, release live updates: Ranveer Singh returns in sequel, trade braces for all-time record opening

• While the film is releasing tomorrow, March 19, the first paid previews are opening on March 18 evening

• This is the largest premiere for a Bollywood film in history, with approximately 10,000 shows spread over 6000 screens across India

• Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has generated immense buzz over the last three months due to the unprecedented success of part 1

• The first Dhurandhar was released on December 5, 2025, and was a massive blockbuster, grossing ₹1300 crore worldwide

• The sequel is expected to repeat its success, with many trade insiders predicting it will do even better

• The advance bookings for the film opened on this week, while the pre-sale for paid previews began with the trailer launch almost two weeks ago

• Dhurandhar 2 is expected to take a massive opening at the box office, with figures of ₹100+ crore floating around in the trade circles in terms of the domestic collection. This would make it the biggest Bollywood opener in history.

• The film has already broken the record for the biggest worldwide Bollywood opening through advance bookings alone.

• Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the film also stars Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandore, and Sara Arjun in pivotal roles. There are rumours of cameos by Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi