Dhurandhar 2 review, release live updates: Ranveer Singh returns in sequel, trade braces for all-time record opening
Dhurandhar 2 review and release live updates: Ranveer Singh's Jaskirat Singh Rangi returns to the big screen to take on Arjun Rampal in this sequel directed by Aditya Dhar. The paid previews open on Wednesday evening.
Dhurandhar 2 movie review live updates: Ranveer Singh returns as Jaskirat Singh Rangi aka Hamza Ali Mazari in one of the most anticipated films of the year • Arguably the biggest Bollywood release of 2026 yet, Dhurandhar 2 brings back Ranveer, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt in the intense spy thriller...Read More
• While the film is releasing tomorrow, March 19, the first paid previews are opening on March 18 evening
• This is the largest premiere for a Bollywood film in history, with approximately 10,000 shows spread over 6000 screens across India
• Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has generated immense buzz over the last three months due to the unprecedented success of part 1
• The first Dhurandhar was released on December 5, 2025, and was a massive blockbuster, grossing ₹1300 crore worldwide
• The sequel is expected to repeat its success, with many trade insiders predicting it will do even better
• The advance bookings for the film opened on this week, while the pre-sale for paid previews began with the trailer launch almost two weeks ago
• Dhurandhar 2 is expected to take a massive opening at the box office, with figures of ₹100+ crore floating around in the trade circles in terms of the domestic collection. This would make it the biggest Bollywood opener in history.
• The film has already broken the record for the biggest worldwide Bollywood opening through advance bookings alone.
• Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the film also stars Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandore, and Sara Arjun in pivotal roles. There are rumours of cameos by Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi
Dhurandhar 2 review live updates: CBFC gives film ‘A’ certificate
The Central Board of Film Certification certified Dhurandhar: The Revenge on Tuesday, a day before the paid previews, giving it an A-certificate. The CBFC also cut visuals of hitting the head with a hammer, beheading, kicking, hitting the head with cement blocks, and smashing the eye.
Dhurandhar 2 review live updates: Film predicted to open at ₹200 crore
Dhurandhar 2 is expected to take the biggest opening in Bollywood history. Courtesy the paid previews, the film is looking set to earn ₹100+ crore net domestically and ₹200+ crore gross worldwide on its opening day.
Dhurandhar 2 review live updates: Film's first review out
Having caught an early show of the film, director Ram Gopal Varma shared the first review on X. “After last nights watch of #Dhurandhar2 in terms of it’s sheer cumulative impact in every which way, whether on it’s expected collections, audience euphoria, social influences, cinematic grammar breaking, and above all the psychological audio visual impact, it will be a SHOLAY x 100 level magnificence and is bound to make all the greatest films made so far starting from MUGHAL E AZAM. onwards look like TV SERIALS,” he wrote.
Dhurandhar 2 review live updates: Is Dhurandhar 3 on the cards?
The note from Aditya Dhar has fans curious about the possibility of a sequel as the director has asked audiences not to leave before the end credits, implying there is more after the film ends.
“Oh, and one more thing. Don’t leave your seats until the credits have stopped rolling," the director wrote on Instagram, adding a wink emoji for good measure.
Dhurandhar 2 review live updates: Aditya Dhar says ‘no spoilers’
In a heartfelt note shared on social media ahead of the film's release, director Aditya Dhar wrote, “We've put our hearts into Dhurandhar The Revenge so you can experience every twist, every emotion, exactly the way it's meant to be felt. In a theatre, in the dark, surrounded by friends, family, and even strangers, everyone feeling the same emotions. That's how films should be experienced. Not on someone's phone in blurry image. Hence, here is my one, heartfelt, earnest request...PLEASE DON'T SHARE SPOILERS! Let every single fan walk in clueless but curious and walk our with their own deeply personal version of what they felt.”
Dhurandhar 2 review live updates: Ranveer Singh film to arrive in theatres
Paid previews of Dhurandhar: The Revenge will open in theatres nationwide later today (at 4 PM in most locations) ahead of the wide release tomorrow (March 19).