Deepika Padukone attends sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma's show in Mumbai, Bhavnani family accompanies her. Watch
For the event, Deepika Padukone wore a red, golden and black suit. She tied her hair into a bun. Deepika's husband-actor Ranveer Singh didn't attend the event.
Actor Deepika Padukone attended the concert of sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma in Mumbai. Several videos and pictures of the actor at the event emerged on social media platforms.
Deepika Padukone attends sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma's show in Mumbai
In a clip, Deepika was seen sitting at the concert along with. Her sister-in-law, Ritika Bhavnani, and mother-in-law, Anju Bhavnani. She was seen smiling and tapping her foot as she enjoyed the music.
Deepika was accompanied by the Bhavnani family
In another video, Deepika was seen talking with a person as she sat next to her family members. For the event, Deepika wore a red, golden and black suit. She tied her hair into a bun. Deepika's husband-actor Ranveer Singh didn't attend the event with her.
About Rishab's India tour
The show is part of Rishab's Sitar for Mental Health India Tour 2026. After Mumbai, he will also perform in Pune, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Kolkata and Delhi.
Fans react to Deepika's videos at the shows
Reacting to the videos, a fan said, "Deepika looks ethereal in that outfit." "She is enjoying herself along with her family. So sweet," wrote a person. "She isn't celebrating Dhurandhar 2's success with Ranveer Singh? Maybe she is celebrating with this show," commented another fan. An Instagram user wrote, "She is keeping Ranveer's family company. She is a family person."
Deepika's recent and upcoming films
Deepika was last seen in Singham Again. She will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s King, scheduled for a December 2026 release. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action thriller boasts a star‑studded ensemble cast alongside Shah Rukh and Deepika, including Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Abhay Verma, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi and Jaideep Ahlawat. Alongside this, she is also part of director Atlee’s ambitious big-budget project opposite Allu Arjun, tentatively titled AA22XA6.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnanya Das
Ananya Das works as Deputy Chief Content Producer with the digital platform of Hindustan Times. She has worked as a journalist for over 13 years, writing about news, movies, lifestyle, celebrities, web series and has a keen interest in K-pop. Ananya has been working with Hindustan Times for nearly five years now. A BA (Hons) in English from Gauhati Univerity, Ananya is also an IIMC Delhi (2013) alum. She has worked in both print journalism and, after working there for some time, she joined the digital platform. Ananya has learnt accuracy, objectivity, deadlines and prioritises verifying facts, maintains ethical standards by being fair and impartial, and works quickly, which is required for digital media.Read More
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