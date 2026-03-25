Ameesha Patel says industry needs to learn from Dhurandhar 2 director Aditya Dhar: ‘Casted actors and not Instagrammers’

Taking to her X account on Tuesday evening, Ameesha wrote, “Eye opener. Industry Praising DHURANDHAR is wow and the brand deserves all the accolades (applause emoticons) industry needs to realise that ADITYA made a film and not a project,,casted actors and not instagrammars who trend at parties. Stop making projects and start making films.”

Ameesha Patel is the latest Bollywood star to take note of the phenomenal box office performance of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge . The spy thriller starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role has shattered box office records and earned praise from viewers and celebrities alike. From Alia Bhatt to Kangana Ranauat, Allu Arjun to Mahesh Babu, many stars have hailed the film in the last few days. (Also read: Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 6: Ranveer Singh juggernaut rolls on, mints ₹563 crore to beat Animal )

Dhurandhar 2 stars an ensemble of actors cast by Mukesh Chhabra. Apart from known names like Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Akshaye Khanna, the film also has several new faces and underrated actors, including Danish Pandor, Rakesh Bedi, Mustafa Ahmed, Gaurav Gera, Manav Gohil, Naveen Kaushik, Udaybir Sandhu, and Danish Iqbal.

About Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar is set in Lyari, Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles. The first film revolved around covert intelligence operations in the background of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The sequel charts the rise of Ranveer's character, Hamza Ali Mazari, in the Karachi underworld, while also delving into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the journey of the young man who eventually becomes a covert operative.

On Tuesday, Rajinikanth reviewed the film and shared it on X. He wrote, “What a film … #Dhurandhar2‌ !!! Aditya Dhar (hats off emoticon) box office -ka baap (father of the box office) !!! Many congratulations to Ranveer and the entire cast and crew. A must watch film for every indian. Jai hind.”

In response, Aditya said, “Sir, we’ve all grown up measuring ‘entertainment’ with just one benchmark, YOU. (red heart emoticon) Making us whistle, laugh, cry and feel larger than life for decades and still doing it with the same swag and grace, that’s pure magic. So for you to call Dhurandhar 2 a ‘must watch’ feels like the biggest ‘superstar’ moment of my life. It feels like a blessing from the very person who taught us all to dream bigger. Grateful beyond words, Sir. This one is going straight to the heart. Jai Hind.”