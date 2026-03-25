Ameesha Patel says industry needs to learn from Dhurandhar 2 director Aditya Dhar: ‘Casted actors and not Instagrammers’
Ameesha Patel has also shared the team of Dhurandhar The Revenge deserves all the accolades coming their way. The film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead.
Ameesha Patel is the latest Bollywood star to take note of the phenomenal box office performance of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge. The spy thriller starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role has shattered box office records and earned praise from viewers and celebrities alike. From Alia Bhatt to Kangana Ranauat, Allu Arjun to Mahesh Babu, many stars have hailed the film in the last few days. (Also read: Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 6: Ranveer Singh juggernaut rolls on, mints ₹563 crore to beat Animal)
What Ameesha said about Dhurandhar 2
Taking to her X account on Tuesday evening, Ameesha wrote, “Eye opener. Industry Praising DHURANDHAR is wow and the brand deserves all the accolades (applause emoticons) industry needs to realise that ADITYA made a film and not a project,,casted actors and not instagrammars who trend at parties. Stop making projects and start making films.”
Dhurandhar 2 stars an ensemble of actors cast by Mukesh Chhabra. Apart from known names like Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Akshaye Khanna, the film also has several new faces and underrated actors, including Danish Pandor, Rakesh Bedi, Mustafa Ahmed, Gaurav Gera, Manav Gohil, Naveen Kaushik, Udaybir Sandhu, and Danish Iqbal.
About Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar is set in Lyari, Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles. The first film revolved around covert intelligence operations in the background of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.
The sequel charts the rise of Ranveer's character, Hamza Ali Mazari, in the Karachi underworld, while also delving into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the journey of the young man who eventually becomes a covert operative.
On Tuesday, Rajinikanth reviewed the film and shared it on X. He wrote, “What a film … #Dhurandhar2 !!! Aditya Dhar (hats off emoticon) box office -ka baap (father of the box office) !!! Many congratulations to Ranveer and the entire cast and crew. A must watch film for every indian. Jai hind.”
In response, Aditya said, “Sir, we’ve all grown up measuring ‘entertainment’ with just one benchmark, YOU. (red heart emoticon) Making us whistle, laugh, cry and feel larger than life for decades and still doing it with the same swag and grace, that’s pure magic. So for you to call Dhurandhar 2 a ‘must watch’ feels like the biggest ‘superstar’ moment of my life. It feels like a blessing from the very person who taught us all to dream bigger. Grateful beyond words, Sir. This one is going straight to the heart. Jai Hind.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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