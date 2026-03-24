Dhurandhar 2's 'Rizwan' Mustafa Ahmed pens emotional note for Ranveer Singh: ‘I will always have your back’
Actor Mustafa Ahmed played Rizwan, the loyal aide to Ranveer Singh’s character Hamza in Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
Dhurandhar 2 has set the box office on fire over the last few days, shattering records one after another. The spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh has received praise from viewers and celebrities alike. The film has also proved to be a breakout role for many actors who played supporting roles in the film.
Actor Mustafa Ahmed, who played Rizwan, the loyal aide to Ranveer Singh’s Hamza in the film, has also been singled out for praise. Mustafa, who has been training Ranveer for many years and has seen the actor's dedication to the film, took to his Instagram on Tuesday to pen a heartfelt note. (Also read: Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 6 (updated live): Ranveer's juggernaut rolls on, mints ₹547 crore to beat Pathaan)
What Mustafa wrote for Ranveer
Mustafa shared a still from the film, where he was seen beside Ranveer. A second picture was taken a few years ago, showing Ranveer training in the gym with him. In the caption, Mustafa began, “Dhurandhar was 2 yrs in the making. But Hamza and Rizwan are decade-old comrades. With you, it’s always been just picking up from where we left. So many conversations unrelated to work but more to life.”
‘Whether it’s Mustafa or Rizwan, I will always have your back’
He continued, “Times where we spoke without words. It can safely be said that we both can communicate telepathically. And I guess that’s what worked so smoothly on screen. It’s the proof that actions can be louder than words. And boy have we made some noise. Whether it’s Mustafa or Rizwan, I will always have your back. You know it. And now I guess the world knows it too. To Dhurandhar and Beyond- Rizwan AKA Mustafa.”
About Dhurandhar 2
The first film showed Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy who infiltrates gangs in Lyari to eliminate a terror network targeting India while also climbing the power ladder within Pakistan’s underworld. It revolved around covert intelligence operations in the background of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.
The sequel showed how he was trained to become Hamza Ali Mazari. It also takes the story forward, showing him taking control of the power dynamics in Lyari while working to dismantle a terror network in Pakistan that threatens India. The film also featured an intense face-off between Arjun Rampal and Ranveer. Dhurandhar 2 also stars R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor and Sanjay Dutt.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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