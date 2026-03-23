Rakesh Bedi says he is ‘proud’ to be a part of Dhurandhar 2, requests fans not to share spoilers from Aditya Dhar film
Rakesh Bedi shared how Dhurandhar 2 has shattered box office records in India and is creating an impact on the audience.
Actor Rakesh Bedi is basking in the praise for his performance in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which many have called the surprise package of Aditya Dhar's film. The veteran actor plays the scheming politician Jameel Jamali, who is key to unlocking a shocking twist at the end of the film. On Monday, the actor requested fans not to share the spoiler of the film by posting scenes on social media. (Also read: Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh said if Aditya Dhar film made ₹1000 crore, then ₹500 crore would be because of Rakesh Bedi)
What Rakesh Bedi said
In a video that he posted on his account, the veteran actor shared, "I am proud to be a part of Dhurandhar 2. I must say that Dhurandhar has not only broken, or shattered, but devastated all kinds of records at the box office. It has penetrated deep into the hearts of people in India and around the world. It is not only a commercial hit but it is also making an impact on the masses of Indian people who have seen the film. The reactions, the collections are unprecedented, unheard and unparalleled. A lot of ‘un-s’ are attached with this film!"
‘Aap ne mazey le liye film ka let the others also enjoy’
He continued, "But I have one request to make. Please don't shoot the scenes from the film while you are seeing it and post on social media. Because they are spoilers! And don't shoot spoilers, specially the last scene of the film, the climax and put it on social media. Because that is not right, that is being a spoilsport… That is not the right thing to do. Aap ne mazey le liye film ka (You enjoyed the film) let the others also enjoy now. Thank you."
Earlier, Aditya Dhar had also appealed to audiences, urging them to refrain from sharing spoilers and to preserve the viewing experience for others. He shared, “That's how films should be experienced. Not on someone's phone in a blurry image. Hence, here is my one, heartfelt, earnest request... PLEASE DON'T SHARE SPOILERS!”
“Let every single fan walk in clueless but curious and walk out with their own deeply personal version of what they felt. You made Dhurandhar what it is. Now I'm trusting you to protect what this becomes,” Aditya wrote while concluding the note.
About Dhurandhar 2
Dhurnadhar 2 was released in theatres on March 19 in Hindi and all South Indian languages, with paid premieres on March 18. The first film showed Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy who infiltrates gangs in Lyari to eliminate a terror network targeting India while also climbing the power ladder within Pakistan’s underworld. The sequel showed how he was trained to become Hamza Ali Mazari. It will see an intense face-off between Arjun Rampal and Ranveer. Dhurandhar 2 also stars R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor and Sanjay Dutt. The film has moved past ₹400 crore net domestically and ₹700 crore gross worldwide so far.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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