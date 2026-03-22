Ravi Teja reviews Dhurandhar 2, says Aditya Dhar deserves every accolade: ‘Ranveer Singh is absolute fire on screen’

He went on to add, “You truly deserve every accolade for the immense research, prep, and effort that went into it (clap emoticons) Big congratulations to the entire team!!”

Ravi Teja shared, “What a blasting experience watching #DhurandharTheRevenge @RanveerOfficial is absolute fire on screen… (fire emoticons) Every cast and crew member has delivered their best, both on and off screen. Special mention to #RakeshBedi Ji his brilliant portrayal. Hats off to @AdityaDharFilms for conceiving and executing this film with such finesse.”

Dhurandhar 2 is on a bumper run at the box office, and director Aditya Dhar is receiving a lot of praise from celebrities from not just Bollywood but also from other industries. After Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu and Vijay Deverakonda, the film has now impressed Ravi Teja, who took to his X account to hail the Ranveer Singh-starrer and called it a ‘blasting experience’. (Also read: Rishab Shetty reviews Dhurandhar 2, says it is not just a sequel but a statement: ‘Every frame hits like a war drum’ )

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge The first film showed Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy who infiltrates gangs in Lyari to eliminate a terror network targeting India while also climbing the power ladder within Pakistan’s underworld. Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the spy action thriller explores the backstory of Ranveer Singh’s character and continues the narrative from where the first instalment ended. It shows how his character is trained to become a spy, before shifting to his mission as he inches closer to gaining power while dismantling the underworld and terror network from within.

The film also stars Arjun Rampal as ISI Major Iqbal, R. Madhavan as Ajay Sanyal, Sanjay Dutt as SP Choudhary, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in key roles. The film has so far collected ₹278 crore domestically and over ₹300 crore worldwide.

Earlier, Allu Arjun had shared a review after watching the second part of Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller. He described the film as an Indian story that comes with “international swag”. “Just Watched #Dhurandhar2 Patriotism with swag… A film that will make every patriot proud… Many clap-trapping moments… BLAST! Congratulations to the entire team. Fine performances by @ActorMadhavangaru & all actors. Technical brilliance,” the actor wrote.

The Pushpa star went on to give a huge shout-out to Ranveer Singh, and director Aditya, writing, “So proud to have a brilliant and a versatile actor like my brother @RanveerOfficial in our country. RVS on fire… @AdityaDharFilms garu hit the ball out of the park. So happy to have brilliant filmmakers like him in our country. Show Rocker. An Indian story… International swag.”