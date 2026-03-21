Aditya Dhar has started a new era in filmmaking with Dhurandhar, says Rakesh Roshan: ‘Should not be considered a threat’

He then said that the phenomenon of this film should not be seen as a threat. He added, “This should not be considered as a threat but a healthy and much needed revolution in storytelling and entertainment. It was about time, and Aditya Dhar has delivered beyond expectations! God bless and more power to you, Aditya!”

Taking to his X account, Rakesh Roshan said, “I just watched Aditya Dhar's historic Dhurandhar , and it is a reminder to all of us filmmakers to pause and reset the fabric of cinema with the vision, passion and audacity with which Aditya has made Dhurandhar.”

Aditya Dhar 's Dhurandhar The Revenge has become a sensation. The sequel to Dhurandhar, which was released last year in December, has been receiving immense love from audiences and has also recorded a bumper start at the box office. Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has now shared his opinion on the film after watching it, adding that Aditya Dhar has ‘delivered beyond expectations.’

Meanwhile, the maker of the film hosted a special screening for the cast and crew where Aditya Dhar delivered a special message for the cast. He said, “Thanks to those who believed in me, starting from Jyoti Deshpande, and of course, my HODs, my cast members, actors, and everyone who has given their heart and soul to the film. I am overwhelmed with all the responses coming in and even the memes. But I genuinely want to thank everyone for being here, supporting us, and being part of this journey. This wouldn’t have been possible without you. Thank you so much.”

About Dhurandhar Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar, released worldwide on Thursday, March 19. The Ranveer Singh-starrer had a good start on Wednesday, earning ₹43 crore net domestically and ₹75 crore gross worldwide from paid previews alone. The film managed to cross the ₹100 crore gross mark early on Thursday.

Dhurandhar was set in Lyari, Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles. It revolved around covert intelligence operations in the background of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The sequel charts the rise of Ranveer's character, Hamza Ali Mazari, in the Karachi underworld, while also delving into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the journey of the young man who eventually becomes a covert operative. It also stars R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, and Arjun Rampal.