Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 1: ₹240 crore start breaks all Bollywood records, beats even Baahubali

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 1: The Dhurandhar 2 tsunami is officially underway. The spy thriller from Aditya Dhar has emerged as the biggest Indian film in recent times, with an earth-shattering start at the worldwide box office. Dhurandhar The Revenge was always expected to break all Bollywood records, but the magnitude of its success has surprised everyone in trade circles. Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 1: Ranveer Singh in a still from the film.

Dhurandhar 2 box office update Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar, released worldwide on Thursday, March 19. The film also had paid previews on Wednesday, the largest in Indian cinema history. The Ranveer Singh-starrer had a good start on Wednesday, earning ₹43 crore net domestically and ₹75 crore gross worldwide from paid previews alone. This enabled the film to cross the ₹100 crore gross mark early on Thursday, its release day.

On Thursday, the film not only sustained its momentum but also expanded its reach in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. Dhurandhar 2 added ₹102 crore net domestic collections on Thursday, the biggest single-day haul by a Hindi film ever. This took its domestic collections to a staggering ₹145 crore net ( ₹174 crore gross) after just a single day.

Overseas, too, Dhurandhar 2 had a phenomenal start. In India, the film’s release was helped by the festive holidays for Ugadi and Gudi Padwa in many parts of the country. But despite the absence of this advantage overseas, the film still managed to earn almost $7 million internationally on the day. This has taken the spy thriller’s international haul to over $9 million. Dhurandhar 2 has earned ₹240 crore gross worldwide on its opening day, including ₹165 crore on the day alone.

Dhurandhar 2 shatters Bollywood records The record for the highest opening by a Bollywood film stood at ₹129 crore, set by Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan in 2023. Only two other Hindi films had earned over ₹100 crore on their opening day - Pathan ( ₹104 crore) and Animal ( ₹101 crore). Dhurandhar 2’s ₹240 crore start obliterated those marks by quite a distance.

Bollywood has clearly not been the benchmark for Dhurandhar 2’s massive start. The spy thriller has even beaten some of the biggest pan-India films of the last decade. Its opening has surpassed the day 1 global hauls of films like RRR ( ₹223 crore), Baahubali 2 ( ₹214 crore), Kalki 2898 AD ( ₹174 crore) and KGF Chapter 2 ( ₹159 crore).