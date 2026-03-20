Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 1: ₹240 crore start breaks all Bollywood records, beats even Baahubali
Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 1: Ranveer Singh's spy thriller has crossed the ₹200 crore mark globally on its first day itself.
Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 1: The Dhurandhar 2 tsunami is officially underway. The spy thriller from Aditya Dhar has emerged as the biggest Indian film in recent times, with an earth-shattering start at the worldwide box office. Dhurandhar The Revenge was always expected to break all Bollywood records, but the magnitude of its success has surprised everyone in trade circles.
Dhurandhar 2 box office update
Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar, released worldwide on Thursday, March 19. The film also had paid previews on Wednesday, the largest in Indian cinema history. The Ranveer Singh-starrer had a good start on Wednesday, earning ₹43 crore net domestically and ₹75 crore gross worldwide from paid previews alone. This enabled the film to cross the ₹100 crore gross mark early on Thursday, its release day.
On Thursday, the film not only sustained its momentum but also expanded its reach in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. Dhurandhar 2 added ₹102 crore net domestic collections on Thursday, the biggest single-day haul by a Hindi film ever. This took its domestic collections to a staggering ₹145 crore net ( ₹174 crore gross) after just a single day.
Overseas, too, Dhurandhar 2 had a phenomenal start. In India, the film’s release was helped by the festive holidays for Ugadi and Gudi Padwa in many parts of the country. But despite the absence of this advantage overseas, the film still managed to earn almost $7 million internationally on the day. This has taken the spy thriller’s international haul to over $9 million. Dhurandhar 2 has earned ₹240 crore gross worldwide on its opening day, including ₹165 crore on the day alone.
Dhurandhar 2 shatters Bollywood records
The record for the highest opening by a Bollywood film stood at ₹129 crore, set by Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan in 2023. Only two other Hindi films had earned over ₹100 crore on their opening day - Pathan ( ₹104 crore) and Animal ( ₹101 crore). Dhurandhar 2’s ₹240 crore start obliterated those marks by quite a distance.
Bollywood has clearly not been the benchmark for Dhurandhar 2’s massive start. The spy thriller has even beaten some of the biggest pan-India films of the last decade. Its opening has surpassed the day 1 global hauls of films like RRR ( ₹223 crore), Baahubali 2 ( ₹214 crore), Kalki 2898 AD ( ₹174 crore) and KGF Chapter 2 ( ₹159 crore).
All about Dhurandhar 2
Apart from Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 also brings back R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller released on March 19. The first Dhurandhar earned ₹1300 crore worldwide and is still playing in theatres three months after its December release. The sequel is expected to do even better.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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