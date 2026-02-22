Priyanka Chopra as Hamza, Kajol as Rehman Dakait, Madhuri Dixit as Aslam: AI imagines Dhurandhar having all female cast
Watch an AI-generated glimpse of Priyanka Chopra playing Hamza alongside Deepika Padukone as Uzair Baloch in Dhurandhar.
As AI continues to blur the lines between past and present, a new AI-generated video is reimagining what it would look like if some of the biggest Bollywood female stars were cast in the spy thriller Dhurandhar. The reimagining swaps Priyanka Chopra for Ranveer Singh as the protagonist Hamza, Kajol for Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Dakait, and more. (Also read: AI imagines Dhurandhar in the 80s: Amitabh Bachchan slays as Ranveer's Hamza, Vinod Khanna as Akshaye Khanna's Rehman)
An ensemble of Bollywood heroines
In a new Instagram post, the account creator kid, an AI artist known as Creative Kid Org, crafted a series of scenes from Dhurandhar with a female cast. The intensity of the male cast in the original film was put to a spin with an entirely female ensemble. At the centre of this 'what if' scenario was the casting of Priyanka Chopra as Hamza Ali Mazari (originally played by Ranveer Singh).
Matching the same effective personality of Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Dakait was Kajol, who was imagined from the scene where he breaks into a dance from the viral scene in the film. Meanwhile, it was Kareena Kapoor who took on the menacing Major Iqbal, essayed by Arjun Rampal. Deepika Padukone brought gravitas in the role of Uzair Baloch, the key supporting player to Hamza. If Sanjay Dutt carried a powerful aura as SP Aslam, Madhuri looked no less impactful in the AI-reimagination. Shabana Azmi was a delight to see as the politician Jameel Jamali, played by Rakesh Bedi. At the end, stepping in for R Madhavan's part was Rani Mukerji as Ajay Sanyal.
About Dhurandhar
Released in theatres last year in December, Dhurandhar emerged as a blockbuster, collecting above ₹ 830 crores in India so far. It became the first Bollywood film to cross the ₹800 crore mark in India. Meanwhile, the film achieved a worldwide collection of over ₹1,300 crore. The film was directed by Aditya Dhar.
The film’s sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is slated for release on March 19, 2026, for Eid in all South Indian languages and Hindi. It will clash with Geetu Mohandas and Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups, which will also be released on the same date.
