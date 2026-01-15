AI imagines Dhurandhar in the 80s: Amitabh Bachchan slays as Ranveer's Hamza, Vinod Khanna as Akshaye Khanna's Rehman
See AI-generated pics of Amitabh Bachchan as Hamza and Vinod Khanna as Rehman, with Sridevi, Jackie Shroff, Amrish Puri and others in vintage looks from 80s.
In an interesting display of creativity, new AI-generated images are reimagining the 2025 spy action thriller Dhurandhar as a high-octane 1980s Bollywood epic with stylish looks. The reimagining swaps today’s superstars for the legendary icons of the 'angry young man' era. Also read | AI reimagines young Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor in chic streetwear; fans swoon over Vinod Khanna
In a January 14 Instagram post, Souvik, an AI artist and short film maker, known as Mr Hellrocker on Instagram, crafted a world where the intensity of the original film meets the rugged charm of 80s fashion that was defined by bold, expressive styles.
Powerhouse duo: Amitabh Bachchan-Vinod Khanna
At the heart of this 'what if' scenario was the casting of Amitabh Bachchan as Hamza Ali Mazari (originally played by Ranveer Singh). The AI images Souvik shared showed a bearded, long-haired Amitabh with a brooding intensity that perfectly mirrors his Deewaar and Shakti days. Clad in olive greens and wielding a cigarette with cinematic flair, he perfectly captured the role's volatile energy in one of the AI-created pictures.
Matching him frame-for-frame was Vinod Khanna as Rehman Dakait (the role made famous by his son, actor Akshaye Khanna). Vinod, seen in sleek black Pathani suits and aviators, brought his signature suave-yet-lethal persona to the forefront. The digital composition of him and Parveen Babi (reimagined as Rehman's wife Ulfat) served as a poignant reminder of one of the era's most glamorous on-screen pairings.
Take a look:
An ensemble of legends
The AI artist didn't stop at the leads. His reimagined cast read like a 'who's who' of Bollywood’s golden age: starting with Sridevi as Yalina Jamali (Sara Arjun' role). Looking ethereal in a traditional white attire, Sridevi captured the grace and hidden strength required for the character.
Then there was Jackie Shroff as Major Iqbal (Arjun Rampal's role); he channelled his 'Jaggu dada' charm. Jackie was seen with a thick beard and tinted shades, looking every bit the rugged military man.
Amrish Puri as SP Choudhary Aslam (Sanjay Dutt's role), the antagonist, appeared with a piercing gaze, while Paresh Rawal as Ajay Sanyal (R Madhavan's role) fit seamlessly into the bureaucratic tension of the plot. In a surprising twist, the late Rishi Kapoor was seen as Uzair Balochis (played by Danish Pandor in the original) in a grounded, bearded avatar.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
