AI imagines Dhurandhar in the 80s: Amitabh Bachchan slays as Ranveer's Hamza, Vinod Khanna as Akshaye Khanna's Rehman

In an interesting display of creativity, new AI-generated images are reimagining the 2025 spy action thriller Dhurandhar as a high-octane 1980s Bollywood epic with stylish looks. The reimagining swaps today’s superstars for the legendary icons of the 'angry young man' era. Also read | AI reimagines young Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor in chic streetwear; fans swoon over Vinod Khanna As AI continues to blur the lines between past and present, see '80s Dhurandhar' looks that serve as tribute to stars who defined Indian cinema for generations. (Instagram/ mr.hellrocker)

In a January 14 Instagram post, Souvik, an AI artist and short film maker, known as Mr Hellrocker on Instagram, crafted a world where the intensity of the original film meets the rugged charm of 80s fashion that was defined by bold, expressive styles.

Powerhouse duo: Amitabh Bachchan-Vinod Khanna At the heart of this 'what if' scenario was the casting of Amitabh Bachchan as Hamza Ali Mazari (originally played by Ranveer Singh). The AI images Souvik shared showed a bearded, long-haired Amitabh with a brooding intensity that perfectly mirrors his Deewaar and Shakti days. Clad in olive greens and wielding a cigarette with cinematic flair, he perfectly captured the role's volatile energy in one of the AI-created pictures.

Matching him frame-for-frame was Vinod Khanna as Rehman Dakait (the role made famous by his son, actor Akshaye Khanna). Vinod, seen in sleek black Pathani suits and aviators, brought his signature suave-yet-lethal persona to the forefront. The digital composition of him and Parveen Babi (reimagined as Rehman's wife Ulfat) served as a poignant reminder of one of the era's most glamorous on-screen pairings.

Take a look: