    Dhurandhar becomes highest-grossing Indian film in USA with $21 million gross; beats Baahubali 2, Pathaan, RRR, Animal

    Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is the highest-grossing Indian film in the United States, beating a nine-year-old record held by Baahubali 2.

    Updated on: Jan 14, 2026 2:25 PM IST
    By Abhimanyu Mathur
    Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has been consistently breaking box office records since its release almost six weeks ago. The film, which sits at the cusp of 1300 crore worldwide, has scaled another peak in its overseas collection. The Aditya Dhar film is now the highest-grossing Indian film in North America, surpassing a nine-year-old record previously held by SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali Vol. 2.

    Dhurandhar has grossed over $21 million at the box office.
    Dhurandhar's overseas box office collection

    Dhurandhar's overseas box office collection

    Dhurandhar has been the highest-grossing Hindi film in India, with earnings of over 800 crore net (almost 1000 crore gross). Its overseas collection has been an impressive $32 million despite a non-release or shadow ban in the Middle East. This overseas success has largely stemmed from its impressive run in North America. According to trade sources, by Tuesday, the spy thriller had earned $21 million gross in the US and Canada, surpassing the gross of any other Indian film in history. The previous record was held by the Prabhas and Rana Daggubati-starrer epic Baahubali 2, which earned $20.7 million in North America in 2017.

    Dhurandhar beats blockbusters in the US

    Over the course of its $21 million run in the US, Dhurandhar surpassed the box office collections of some all-time blockbusters. These include Kalki 2898 AD ($18.5 million), Pathaan ($17.5 million), Jawan ($15.6 million), RRR ($15.3 million), Pushpa 2 ($15.3 million), Animal ($14 million), and Dangal ($12.4 million). Dhurandhar is also the highest-grossing Indian film in Australia, and currently sits 13th in the list of highest-grossing Indian films overseas.

    Apart from Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan in key roles, with Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun. The Aditya Dhar film has earned praise from critics and fans alike. With a worldwide gross of 1296 crore, it is the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film ever.

