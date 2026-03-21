Rishab Shetty reviews Dhurandhar 2, says it is not just a sequel but a statement: ‘Every frame hits like a war drum’

He praised the cast and crew of the film and continued, "Top-notch performances by every single artist @ActorMadhavan sir, @rampalarjun, @RanveerOfficial, @bolbedibol #SaraArjun and @duttsanjay sir take a bow. Spectacular visuals by #VikashNowlakha, and a big shoutout to the technicians for elevating the film so powerfully through music @shashwatology and editing #ShivkumarVPanicker."

Taking to his X account, Rishab shared his review and said, "Dhurandhar The Revenge the very first scene pulls you in and never lets go. Every frame hits like a war drum. This isn’t just a sequel; it’s a statement. Brilliant storytelling, brother absolutely loved the detailing, @AdityaDharFilms."

Dhurandhar The Revenge continues to shatter box-office records and draw praise from celebrities across industries. The Aditya Dhar directorial was released in theatres on March 19, and has taken the box office by storm, drawing massive crowds to theatres across the globe. After Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda and Mahesh Babu, now actor Rishab Shetty has showered praise on the Ranveer Singh-starrer, calling it ‘brilliant’. (Also read: Aditya Dhar has started a new era in filmmaking with Dhurandhar, says Rakesh Roshan: ‘Should not be considered a threat’ )

Aditya Dhar's response This praise caught the attention of director Aditya Dhar, who replied in the comments of the post. He said, “Truly means a lot coming from you Brother. As a huge fan of Kantara, your words make this even more special. Grateful.”

About Dhurandhar 2 A few days ago, the makers of the film hosted a special screening for the cast and crew where Aditya Dhar delivered a special message for the cast. He said, “Thanks to those who believed in me, starting from Jyoti Deshpande, and of course, my HODs, my cast members, actors, and everyone who has given their heart and soul to the film. I am overwhelmed with all the responses coming in and even the memes. But I genuinely want to thank everyone for being here, supporting us, and being part of this journey. This wouldn’t have been possible without you. Thank you so much.”

Dhurandhar was set in Lyari, Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles. It revolved around covert intelligence operations in the background of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The sequel charts the rise of Ranveer's character, Hamza Ali Mazari, in the Karachi underworld, while also delving into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the journey of the young man who eventually becomes a covert operative. It also stars R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, and Arjun Rampal.