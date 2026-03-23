Kajal Aggarwal reviews Dhurandhar 2, calls Ranveer Singh ‘legend of our times’: If Part 1 was unforgettable, Part 2 is…

Kajal began, “Dhurandhar. The Revenge. Take a moment… let it truly sink in. @ranveersingh, I’m still not over what you’ve done here. The emotion, the intensity, the ease, the sincerity… and the sheer hard work behind it all. Your passion bleeds through every frame. Jaskirat and Hamza will stay with us for a long, long time. Truly, a legend of our times in motion.”

Dhurandhar 2 has set the box office on fire, setting new records each day after its release on March 19. The spy thriller starring Ranveer Singh in the lead and directed by Aditya Dhar has been receiving tremendous praise from viewers and celebrities alike. From Allu Arjun to Mahesh Babu, Vijay Deverakonda to Ravi Teja, several stars have praised the film. Now actor Kajal Aggarwal has joined the list of admirers of the film, as she took to her X account to pen a long review of Dhurandhar The Revenge. (Also read: Jaskirat Singh Rangi)

‘Part 2 leaves us with so much to feel, process, and admire’ She went on to praise several members of the cast and wrote, “@actormaddy sir , that quiet strength, that calm authority… especially in the final moments, you stirred something deeply patriotic and powerful. @adityadharfilms, this is cinematic ecstasy, pro max. If Part 1 was unforgettable, Part 2 leaves us with so much to feel, process, and admire. You’ve raised the bar. @yamigautam, what a delight to see you. Effortless, luminous, and impactful as ever. @saraarjunn, loved your portrayal of Yalina, you are incredibly charming!”

She concluded by saying, “@shashwatology, your music doesn’t just support the film, it lives within it. From soul-stirring melodies, nostalgic classic remixes and Punjabi folk in part 1, to an even more elevated soundscape this time… outstanding. Congratulations to the entire team and @officialjiostudios for delivering such phenomenal cinema. Thank you for this experience - it stays.”

About Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar is set in Lyari, Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles. It revolved around covert intelligence operations in the background of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The sequel charts the rise of Ranveer's character, Hamza Ali Mazari, in the Karachi underworld, while also delving into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the journey of the young man who eventually becomes a covert operative. It also stars R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, and Arjun Rampal.