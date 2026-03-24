Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 6 (updated live): Ranveer's juggernaut rolls on, mints ₹533 crore to beat Gadar 2
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 6: Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's spy thriller is on course to set new records.
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 6: Even on weekdays, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2 refuses to slow down at the ticket window. The spy thriller, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, had a stupendous Monday, minting ₹65 crore net domestically. On Tuesday, it continued the rampage, setting the pace early with many houseful morning shows.
Dhurandhar 2 Tuesday box office collection (till 2 PM)
The Ranveer Singh-starrer earned ₹454 crore net in its opening weekend in India. This included ₹43 crore from paid previews alone, along with three days of ₹100+ crore, a first for Hindi cinema. On Monday, the film saw a mere 43% drop in domestic collections, adding a strong ₹65 crore net to the figure. This is the biggest Monday collection for any Indian film, and took Dhurandhar 2’s domestic haul to ₹519 crore in just five days.
On day 6, the film again started on a strong note with the morning shows registering strong occupancy. Despite it being a weekday, the film saw occupancy as high as 30% in morning shows across India. According to Sacnilk, by 2 PM on Tuesday, Dhurandhar 2 had earned ₹14.35 crore net. This takes its domestic haul to ₹533 crore in six days.
Dhurandhar 2 beats Gadar 2, sets sights on Pathaan and Animal
Dhurandhar 2 has already outgrossed Baahubali 2’s Hindi version ( ₹511 crore), which remained the mark to beat for all Hindi films from 2017-23. This has also made it the fastest Hindi film to ₹500 crore. On Tuesday, the spy thriller surpassed the lifetime collections of Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, which earned ₹525 crore in 2024. It now has its sights set on the total collections of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan ( ₹543 crore) and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal ( ₹556 crore). The film should coast past the ₹600 crore and ₹700 crore marks in the coming week. The first Dhurandhar sits at the top of this list with lifetime earnings of ₹895 crore net. The sequel has a very good chance of surpassing that.
All about Dhurandhar 2
Apart from Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 also brings back R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller was released on March 19. The first Dhurandhar earned ₹1300 crore worldwide and is still playing in theatres three months after its December release. The sequel is poised to do even better. Many trade pundits are betting on it to break Dangal’s all-time record of ₹2070 crore.
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