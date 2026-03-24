Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 6 (updated live): Ranveer's juggernaut rolls on, mints ₹533 crore to beat Gadar 2

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 6: Even on weekdays, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2 refuses to slow down at the ticket window. The spy thriller, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, had a stupendous Monday, minting ₹65 crore net domestically. On Tuesday, it continued the rampage, setting the pace early with many houseful morning shows. Dhurandhar 2 box office collection: Ranveer Singh stars in the Aditya Dhar film.

Dhurandhar 2 Tuesday box office collection (till 2 PM) The Ranveer Singh-starrer earned ₹454 crore net in its opening weekend in India. This included ₹43 crore from paid previews alone, along with three days of ₹100+ crore, a first for Hindi cinema. On Monday, the film saw a mere 43% drop in domestic collections, adding a strong ₹65 crore net to the figure. This is the biggest Monday collection for any Indian film, and took Dhurandhar 2’s domestic haul to ₹519 crore in just five days.

On day 6, the film again started on a strong note with the morning shows registering strong occupancy. Despite it being a weekday, the film saw occupancy as high as 30% in morning shows across India. According to Sacnilk, by 2 PM on Tuesday, Dhurandhar 2 had earned ₹14.35 crore net. This takes its domestic haul to ₹533 crore in six days.

Dhurandhar 2 beats Gadar 2, sets sights on Pathaan and Animal Dhurandhar 2 has already outgrossed Baahubali 2’s Hindi version ( ₹511 crore), which remained the mark to beat for all Hindi films from 2017-23. This has also made it the fastest Hindi film to ₹500 crore. On Tuesday, the spy thriller surpassed the lifetime collections of Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, which earned ₹525 crore in 2024. It now has its sights set on the total collections of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan ( ₹543 crore) and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal ( ₹556 crore). The film should coast past the ₹600 crore and ₹700 crore marks in the coming week. The first Dhurandhar sits at the top of this list with lifetime earnings of ₹895 crore net. The sequel has a very good chance of surpassing that.