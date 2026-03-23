Rajinikanth calls Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 must watch for every Indian, calls Aditya Dhar ‘box office ka baap’

Taking to his X account on March 23, Rajinikanth shared, “What a film … #Dhurandhar2‌ !!! Aditya Dhar (hats off emoticon) box office -ka baap (father of the box office) !!! Many congratulations to Ranveer and the entire cast and crew. A must watch film for every indian. Jai hind.”

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 has shattered box office records over the last few days and won over audiences. Several celebrities have also praised the film openly on social media, including Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Akshay Kumar and Vijay Deverakonda. Now, Rajinikanth has seen the film and given his stamp of approval, calling it a ‘must-watch for every Indian.’ (Also read: Rakesh Bedi says he is ‘proud’ to be a part of Dhurandhar 2, requests fans not to share spoilers from Aditya Dhar film )

On Thursday, March 19, the makers hosted a special screening of the film in Mumbai, attended by the cast and crew. After the screening, Aditya thanked everyone and reacted to the success of the film. He said, “Thank you to those who believed in me, starting from Jyoti Deshpande, and of course, my HODs, my cast members, actors, and everyone who has given their heart and soul to the film.”

“I am overwhelmed with all the responses coming in and even the memes. But I genuinely want to thank everyone for being here, supporting us, and being part of this journey. This wouldn’t have been possible without you. Thank you so much,” he added.

About Dhurandhar 2 Dhurnadhar 2 was released in theatres on March 19 in Hindi and all South Indian languages, with paid premieres on March 18. The first film showed Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy who infiltrates gangs in Lyari to eliminate a terror network targeting India while also climbing the power ladder within Pakistan’s underworld. It revolved around covert intelligence operations in the background of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The sequel showed how he was trained to become Hamza Ali Mazari. It also takes the story forward, showing him taking control of the power dynamics in Lyari while working to dismantle a terror network in Pakistan that threatens India. The film also featured an intense face-off between Arjun Rampal and Ranveer. Dhurandhar 2 also stars R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor and Sanjay Dutt. The film has moved past ₹400 crore net domestically and ₹700 crore gross worldwide so far.