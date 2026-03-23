Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 5 (updated live): Ranveer Singh film crosses ₹460 crore despite dip, beats KGF 2

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 5: The inevitable finally happened. Dhurandhar The Revenge finally slowed down at the box office after a manic opening weekend that saw it demolish almost every single collection record. On Monday, the Aditya Dhar film saw a big slowdown in footfalls and earnings across India. But given its momentum from the weekend, it still managed to maintain its pace. Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 5: Sanjay Dutt in a still from the film.

Dhurandhar 2 Monday box office collection (till 2 PM) The Ranveer Singh-starrer earned ₹454 crore net in its opening weekend in India. This included ₹43 crore from paid previews alone, along with three days of ₹100+ crore, a first for Hindi cinema. By Sunday, the film was already among the highest-grossing films in Bollywood history. On Monday, the pace finally slowed down as the weekend ended. According to Sacnilk, by 2 PM on Monday, Dhurandhar 2 had earned ₹14 crore net. This takes its domestic haul to ₹468 crore. The film registered occupancy of over 30% in the morning shows on Monday, a staggering achievement in today’s times. This may be lower than the 80% occupancy it maintained over the weekend, but it is still impressive. The footfall is bound to increase during evening and night shows.

Dhurandhar 2 is set to cross ₹500 crore net by the end of the day, making it the fastest Indian film to reach the mark, ahead of Pushpa 2 and Baahubali 2. It will also put it within touching distance of the all-time record set by Baahubali 2’s Hindi version. The SS Rajamouli film earned ₹511 crore net in Hindi in 2017, a mark that remained unbeaten for six years.

Dhurandhar 2 beats 2.0, KGF 2; sets sights on Pathaan, Animal Dhurandhar 2 has already outgrossed KGF Chapter 2’s Hindi version ( ₹434 crore) and also surpassed the total lifetime earnings of Rajinikanth’s biggest hit, 2.0. The Shankar film had earned ₹404 crore in India upon its release. Now, it will look to cross the earnings of recent blockbusters like Gadar 2 ( ₹525 crore), Pathaan ( ₹543 crore), and Animal ( ₹556 crore).