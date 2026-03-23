Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 5 (updated live): Ranveer Singh film crosses ₹460 crore despite dip, beats KGF 2
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 5: Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's blockbuster is now closing in on some all-time hits at the domestic box office.
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 5: The inevitable finally happened. Dhurandhar The Revenge finally slowed down at the box office after a manic opening weekend that saw it demolish almost every single collection record. On Monday, the Aditya Dhar film saw a big slowdown in footfalls and earnings across India. But given its momentum from the weekend, it still managed to maintain its pace.
Dhurandhar 2 Monday box office collection (till 2 PM)
The Ranveer Singh-starrer earned ₹454 crore net in its opening weekend in India. This included ₹43 crore from paid previews alone, along with three days of ₹100+ crore, a first for Hindi cinema. By Sunday, the film was already among the highest-grossing films in Bollywood history. On Monday, the pace finally slowed down as the weekend ended. According to Sacnilk, by 2 PM on Monday, Dhurandhar 2 had earned ₹14 crore net. This takes its domestic haul to ₹468 crore. The film registered occupancy of over 30% in the morning shows on Monday, a staggering achievement in today’s times. This may be lower than the 80% occupancy it maintained over the weekend, but it is still impressive. The footfall is bound to increase during evening and night shows.
Dhurandhar 2 is set to cross ₹500 crore net by the end of the day, making it the fastest Indian film to reach the mark, ahead of Pushpa 2 and Baahubali 2. It will also put it within touching distance of the all-time record set by Baahubali 2’s Hindi version. The SS Rajamouli film earned ₹511 crore net in Hindi in 2017, a mark that remained unbeaten for six years.
Dhurandhar 2 beats 2.0, KGF 2; sets sights on Pathaan, Animal
Dhurandhar 2 has already outgrossed KGF Chapter 2’s Hindi version ( ₹434 crore) and also surpassed the total lifetime earnings of Rajinikanth’s biggest hit, 2.0. The Shankar film had earned ₹404 crore in India upon its release. Now, it will look to cross the earnings of recent blockbusters like Gadar 2 ( ₹525 crore), Pathaan ( ₹543 crore), and Animal ( ₹556 crore).
All about Dhurandhar 2
Apart from Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 also brings back R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller was released on March 19. The first Dhurandhar earned ₹1300 crore worldwide and is still playing in theatres three months after its December release. The sequel is poised to do even better. Many trade pundits are betting on it to break Dangal’s all-time record of ₹2070 crore.
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