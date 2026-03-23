Gaurav Gera posts a 1998 letter reflecting on struggles leading to Dhurandhar 2: 'Thanks to my 23 year old self, Ma Pa'
Actor Gaurav Gera, praised for his role in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, shared letters from 1998 to his parents, detailing early struggles.
Actor Gaurav Gera, who plays Mohammad Aalam in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is being widely appreciated for his performance. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, continues to perform strongly at the box office. Now, Gaurav has shared insights into his early struggles as a young actor in Mumbai spanning over two decades, expressing the challenges he overcame to reach this point.
Gaurav shares letter to his parents written in 1998
On Sunday, Gera shared images of a handwritten letter he wrote to his parents in 1998, shortly after moving from Delhi to Mumbai to pursue acting. In his social media post, he reflected on the passage of time and his professional journey, writing that it had been 28 years since he first sent those letters.
In the caption Gaurav wrote, "This letter to my parents - 3rd Dec 1998 .. less than a month that I moved to Mumbai .. this is 28 years ago .. so no emails, Letters .. of course after that lots tv, some films, ad films, musical play, Radio, TikTok, Reels .. been a lovely journey with ups and downs .. God has been kind .. but this Dhurandhared .. dunno what future holds .. but I wanna thank my 23 year old self for staying hopeful and Ma Pa for endless support #DhurandharTheRevenge"
The letters offer insight into Gaurav’s early challenges and aspirations. In one, he wrote to his parents: “Dear Mumma and Papa, How are you guys? I’m really well over here. Nothing has materialised on the money front for me, but I hope to do well soon. There’s a lot of work here compared to Delhi.” He also described his daily routine, rehearsing in the evenings for the musical Man Of La Mancha, which he described as a prestigious production.
Gaurav detailed his modest living arrangements in the letters, noting that he shared a small cottage with a friend, which helped keep expenses manageable. “Other expenses include telephone, electricity, gas and water bills and food. Mumma and Papa, the future is bright but I still have a lot to learn,” he wrote, highlighting the patience and perseverance required to establish himself in the industry.
Social media reacts
The post drew responses from colleagues and fans alike. Dhurandhar costar Naveen Kaushik wrote, “Aur tab pata na tha ki aapki kahani itni khuubsoorat ho jayegi ek din (And back then, we didn’t know that your story would turn out to be so beautiful one day.)”. Another Co-star Aditya Uppal commented, “Bhai yar (brother), it got me teary man @gauravgera.” Others, including Karan V Grover and Harshdeep Kaur, expressed support and admiration for his long journey in entertainment. Social media users praised Gaurav’s dedication, with one writing, “Finally your work is getting its due credit,” while another called the letters “priceless.”
Reflecting on his journey, Gaurav acknowledged the uncertain early years and credited his parents’ encouragement for helping him stay focused, ultimately leading to the success he enjoys today with Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which released on March 20.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitika Kumar
Ritika Kumar is a seasoned journalist with over 15 years of experience, having written for newspapers, magazines, and online platforms, catering to a diverse range of audiences. Over the years, she has covered general news, lifestyle, and entertainment, building a reputation for sharp observation, compelling storytelling, and an ability to connect with readers across multiple formats. She holds a graduation degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and a postgraduate diploma from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bangalore. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ritika worked with prominent media organizations including The Times of India, Press Trust of India, NDTV, and the Malayala Manorama Group. These roles allowed her to refine her skills across various beats, mastering the nuances of different formats and tailoring her writing to readers of newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms alike. Beyond journalism, Ritika is deeply passionate about poetry, drawing inspiration from voices ranging from Faiz Ahmed Faiz to T.S. Eliot. She is also a keen cinephile, enjoying discussions about cinematography, acting, and the subtle layers of storytelling on screen. A lover of travel and the outdoors, Ritika often finds inspiration in nature, where she reflects on life’s rhythms. When not working, she can be found soaking in the serene glow of sunsets and reflecting on the intricate workings of the human heartRead More
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