Ranvir Shorey cheers for Gaurav Gera after release of Dhurandhar 2: ‘Glad the world is finally waking up to him’

Actor Gaurav Gera has returned to the Dhurandhar universe with the Ranveer Singh-led sequel, Dhurandhar 2. The actor has been receiving widespread acclaim for his portrayal. Among those praising him is Ranvir Shorey, who gave Gaurav a special shoutout, expressing happiness at seeing his talent finally get the recognition it deserves. In Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, Gaurav Gera portrayed the role of Aalam bhai, a juice shop owner in Lyari.

Ranvir gives shoutout to Gaurav Gera On Friday, Ranvir took to X (formerly Twitter) to give Gaurav a special shoutout. Reposting a tweet that spotlighted Gaurav’s work over the years, the actor shared his thoughts while acknowledging and celebrating his journey in the industry.

A post on X read, “Meet gaurav gera… He was mainly known as viral character chutki… Despite his talent, he was never offered serious roles… Spent years being underrated… Almost cried in an interview while sharing his struggle to prove his range beyond comedy… Then came dhurandhar… he completely transformed into a serious role as Aalam… Many viewers didn’t even recognize him in the role…Carried the scene after interval in dhurandhar2… Now people gonna remember him forever for this role…Man proved that he’s far more than just a comic actor.”

Ranvir reposted it, writing, “One of the most talented and underrated actors of the country! Besides that, he also doesn’t get enough credit for being one of the pioneers of great digital content in India! @gauravgera is a genius and a powerhouse of talent, and I’m glad the world is finally waking up to him.”

In Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, Gaurav portrayed the role of Aalam bhai, a doodh soda shop owner in Lyari. Earlier in an interview with Hindustan Times, Gaurav decoded the success of his character, saying, “I have been very low key in one and a half years at least. Daadhi bhi rahi hai, and you also feel mature also. I noticed this change in my personality also off the camera. I am more interested in different socio-political topics now more than before. I think life mein ye ho jaati hai with age.”

About Dhurandhar 2 Titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the film serves as a sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar and hit theatres worldwide on March 19. Alongside Ranveer Singh, the film features an ensemble cast including R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, and Arjun Rampal.

Dhurandhar was set in Lyari, Karachi — a locality notorious for its history of gang wars and violent turf clashes. The film unfolded against the backdrop of covert intelligence operations, interwoven with major geopolitical and terror incidents such as the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament attack, and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The sequel delves into the origins of Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi, revealing the motivations behind his mission. It also takes the story forward, showing him taking control of the power dynamics in Lyari while working to dismantle a terror network in Pakistan that threatens India. The Aditya Dhar-directed film opened with earnings of ₹75 crore gross in paid previews, and minted ₹165 crore on release day. Till now, the film has raked in ₹230 crore (nett) in India.