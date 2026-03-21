Ranvir Shorey cheers for Gaurav Gera after release of Dhurandhar 2: ‘Glad the world is finally waking up to him’
Actor Ranvir Shorey took to X (formerly Twitter) to give Gaurav Gera a special shoutout after the release of Dhurandhar 2, which also stars Ranveer Singh.
Actor Gaurav Gera has returned to the Dhurandhar universe with the Ranveer Singh-led sequel, Dhurandhar 2. The actor has been receiving widespread acclaim for his portrayal. Among those praising him is Ranvir Shorey, who gave Gaurav a special shoutout, expressing happiness at seeing his talent finally get the recognition it deserves.
Ranvir gives shoutout to Gaurav Gera
On Friday, Ranvir took to X (formerly Twitter) to give Gaurav a special shoutout. Reposting a tweet that spotlighted Gaurav’s work over the years, the actor shared his thoughts while acknowledging and celebrating his journey in the industry.
A post on X read, “Meet gaurav gera… He was mainly known as viral character chutki… Despite his talent, he was never offered serious roles… Spent years being underrated… Almost cried in an interview while sharing his struggle to prove his range beyond comedy… Then came dhurandhar… he completely transformed into a serious role as Aalam… Many viewers didn’t even recognize him in the role…Carried the scene after interval in dhurandhar2… Now people gonna remember him forever for this role…Man proved that he’s far more than just a comic actor.”
Ranvir reposted it, writing, “One of the most talented and underrated actors of the country! Besides that, he also doesn’t get enough credit for being one of the pioneers of great digital content in India! @gauravgera is a genius and a powerhouse of talent, and I’m glad the world is finally waking up to him.”
In Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, Gaurav portrayed the role of Aalam bhai, a doodh soda shop owner in Lyari. Earlier in an interview with Hindustan Times, Gaurav decoded the success of his character, saying, “I have been very low key in one and a half years at least. Daadhi bhi rahi hai, and you also feel mature also. I noticed this change in my personality also off the camera. I am more interested in different socio-political topics now more than before. I think life mein ye ho jaati hai with age.”
About Dhurandhar 2
Titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the film serves as a sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar and hit theatres worldwide on March 19. Alongside Ranveer Singh, the film features an ensemble cast including R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, and Arjun Rampal.
Dhurandhar was set in Lyari, Karachi — a locality notorious for its history of gang wars and violent turf clashes. The film unfolded against the backdrop of covert intelligence operations, interwoven with major geopolitical and terror incidents such as the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament attack, and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.
The sequel delves into the origins of Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi, revealing the motivations behind his mission. It also takes the story forward, showing him taking control of the power dynamics in Lyari while working to dismantle a terror network in Pakistan that threatens India. The Aditya Dhar-directed film opened with earnings of ₹75 crore gross in paid previews, and minted ₹165 crore on release day. Till now, the film has raked in ₹230 crore (nett) in India.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
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