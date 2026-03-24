Mukesh Chhabra reveals how he found Atiq Ahmed and Nawaz Sharif lookalikes for Dhurandhar 2, reacts to memes | Interview

Ever since Dhurandhar 2 released in theatres last week, the discussion is as much about Aditya Dhar's ‘detailing’ and Ranveer Singh’s performance as it is about the support cast. Some of the actors playing characters inspired by real figures are dead ringers for those figures. So much so that there are theories that AI was involved. We spoke to casting director Mukesh Chhabra about what went into casting these roles and his process for the two blockbusters. Mukesh Chhabra is the casting director of Dhurandhar.

Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2 were shot back-to-back in 2024-25, with Mukesh and his team casting over 300 roles. While the main cast, including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, and Rakesh Bedi, has earned acclaim, the supporting cast has been praised for its resemblance to the roles they play. Actors playing roles inspired by ISI financier Javed Khanani, former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif, and UP gangster Atiq Ahmed have befuddled audiences with their resemblance.

Mukesh Chhabra on Dhurandhar's casting When we tell the casting director about memes claiming the real Nawaz Sharif was hired to play ‘Nawab Shafiq’ in the film, he laughs it off. But he does call it ‘high praise’.

Talking about how he and his team balanced between looking for actors who resembled the characters and finding solid performers, Mukesh says, “It depends on the role. In some roles, I went for physical appearance. But for others, I needed a great performer, and then we could make them look like the character. For instance, with Atif Ahmed, I wanted him to look like Atiq Ahmed. Of course, he also needed to act. So, it had to be a mix and match of both. Then, I knew (Danish Pandor, who plays) Uzair Baloch is a great actor, and you can create his look accordingly. There, we needed a good actor first.”

The veteran casting director also credits the film’s hair and makeup artist, Preetisheel Singh, for the actors' transformations. “Preetisheel also did a great job with the hair and makeup and how she transformed those actors into the characters,” he says.