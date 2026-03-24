Mukesh Chhabra reveals how he found Atiq Ahmed and Nawaz Sharif lookalikes for Dhurandhar 2, reacts to memes | Interview
Dhurandhar casting director Mukesh Chhabra talks about the praise for the film's casting and finding ‘niche’ actors for some roles.
Ever since Dhurandhar 2 released in theatres last week, the discussion is as much about Aditya Dhar's ‘detailing’ and Ranveer Singh’s performance as it is about the support cast. Some of the actors playing characters inspired by real figures are dead ringers for those figures. So much so that there are theories that AI was involved. We spoke to casting director Mukesh Chhabra about what went into casting these roles and his process for the two blockbusters.
Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2 were shot back-to-back in 2024-25, with Mukesh and his team casting over 300 roles. While the main cast, including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, and Rakesh Bedi, has earned acclaim, the supporting cast has been praised for its resemblance to the roles they play. Actors playing roles inspired by ISI financier Javed Khanani, former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif, and UP gangster Atiq Ahmed have befuddled audiences with their resemblance.
Mukesh Chhabra on Dhurandhar's casting
When we tell the casting director about memes claiming the real Nawaz Sharif was hired to play ‘Nawab Shafiq’ in the film, he laughs it off. But he does call it ‘high praise’.
Talking about how he and his team balanced between looking for actors who resembled the characters and finding solid performers, Mukesh says, “It depends on the role. In some roles, I went for physical appearance. But for others, I needed a great performer, and then we could make them look like the character. For instance, with Atif Ahmed, I wanted him to look like Atiq Ahmed. Of course, he also needed to act. So, it had to be a mix and match of both. Then, I knew (Danish Pandor, who plays) Uzair Baloch is a great actor, and you can create his look accordingly. There, we needed a good actor first.”
The veteran casting director also credits the film’s hair and makeup artist, Preetisheel Singh, for the actors' transformations. “Preetisheel also did a great job with the hair and makeup and how she transformed those actors into the characters,” he says.
‘Praise makes me happy for casting community’
The two Dhurandhar films have brought renewed focus to casting in India, a hardly discussed aspect of filmmaking. Talking about the winds of change, Mukesh Chhabra says, “I have been casting for the last 20 years. I see the way people are now taking this job seriously and giving it a lot of love, and that makes me happy for the whole community. Not just for myself, I am also happy for Shanoo (Sharma), Karan & Nandini, Casting Bay, and my entire community. The system had been in place, and the work is finally paying off.”
Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy in Pakistan. The first film, which also starred Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt, grossed ₹1300 crore worldwide. The sequel, which released last week, has already grossed ₹850 crore worldwide. The two films also star Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, and Danish Pandore in pivotal roles.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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