Is Dhurandhar 3 in the works? Casting director Mukesh Chhabra reacts to reports

With Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 continuing its strong run at the box office, the conversation has swiftly shifted to what lies ahead for the high-octane franchise. Social media is abuzz with speculation about a possible third instalment, especially after an unverified screenshot claiming to reveal the film’s release date began circulating online. Amid the frenzy, casting director Mukesh Chhabra has reacted to the rumours. Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 was released on March 19.

Is Dhurandhar 3 in the pipeline? The sequel to the 2025 hit Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, hit theatres on March 19. Soon after its release, an unverified clip claiming to be the end-credit slate for Dhurandhar Part 3: The Mayhem began doing the rounds on social media, even suggesting a June release. While the clip has now been identified as fake, it was enough to spark excitement among fans, with many mistakenly treating it as confirmation of a third instalment.

Now, in an interview with Zoom, Mukesh spoke about the buzz, and set the record straight.

He said, “Aisa kuch nahi hone wala. Bahut sare rumours hai (Nothing like that is going to happen. There are a lot of rumours).” The casting director added that if there is a rumour that needs to be addressed, he would address it on social media platform, X (Twitter).