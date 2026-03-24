Is Dhurandhar 3 in the works? Casting director Mukesh Chhabra reacts to reports
Dhurandhar casting director Mukesh Chhabra has reacted to the rumours around third part of the film franchise, setting the record straight.
With Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 continuing its strong run at the box office, the conversation has swiftly shifted to what lies ahead for the high-octane franchise. Social media is abuzz with speculation about a possible third instalment, especially after an unverified screenshot claiming to reveal the film’s release date began circulating online. Amid the frenzy, casting director Mukesh Chhabra has reacted to the rumours.
Is Dhurandhar 3 in the pipeline?
The sequel to the 2025 hit Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, hit theatres on March 19. Soon after its release, an unverified clip claiming to be the end-credit slate for Dhurandhar Part 3: The Mayhem began doing the rounds on social media, even suggesting a June release. While the clip has now been identified as fake, it was enough to spark excitement among fans, with many mistakenly treating it as confirmation of a third instalment.
Now, in an interview with Zoom, Mukesh spoke about the buzz, and set the record straight.
He said, “Aisa kuch nahi hone wala. Bahut sare rumours hai (Nothing like that is going to happen. There are a lot of rumours).” The casting director added that if there is a rumour that needs to be addressed, he would address it on social media platform, X (Twitter).
In another interview with Mid-day, Mukesh opened up about working with Ranveer and Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar 2. Talking about Ranveer, he said, “He is a great actor. He is a very hardworking actor. I remember some of his initial tests were done by me. I met him many times during Lootera, then I did 83. It must be 15 to 16 years ago. I still have some old pictures. He was always a great actor. He just needed an opportunity to show everyone what he could do.”
Dhurandhar 2 takes over box office game
Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the spy action thriller was released in theatres on March 19. Dhurandhar is set in Lyari, Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles. It revolved around covert intelligence operations in the background of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.
The sequel charts the rise of Ranveer's character, Hamza Ali Mazari, in the Karachi underworld, while also delving into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi. The film, also starring Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and others in key roles, has received positive reviews from both critics and audiences. It has so far collected over ₹500 crore net in India and ₹850 crore worldwide.
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