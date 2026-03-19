Dhurandhar 2: Aditya Dhar was working on movie even hours before release, reveals Mukesh Chhabra
Dhurandhar casting director Mukesh Chhabra took to social media to give a shout-out to Aditya Dhar following the release of the much-anticipated Dhurandhar 2.
Director Aditya Dhar’s much-anticipated spy thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge finally arrived in theatres on March 19, though not without a few hiccups. The film’s paid preview shows faced technical glitches, causing unexpected delays. Amid the last-minute chaos, casting director Mukesh Chhabra has now revealed that Aditya was still in the studio, fine-tuning the film just hours before its release.
Mukesh Chhabra proud of Aditya
On Thursday, Mukesh took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to give a shout-out to Aditya following the release of the much-anticipated Dhurandhar 2, which is led by Ranveer Singh.
He revealed that Aditya was still in the studio, working on the film just hours before its worldwide release, praising his dedication to his craft.
“This morning at 2:30 a.m., he was still working giving everything to the film till the very last moment. That kind of dedication is rare, and honestly, it’s inspiring,” Mukesh wrote.
The casting director added, “I won’t say much because I’ve already seen the film twice… but trust me, this is going to shake everything. Every record, every expectation. This man is a genius. Truly. I’m just really happy, grateful, and proud… proud of him, proud proud (red heart and evil eye emoji) #Dhurandhar2.”
Mukesh also shared a candid photo with Aditya. In the picture, they appear to be in a recording or post-production studio, indicated by the Dolby Atmos sign on the wall behind them.
The two are seen standing close, with Mukesh casually wrapping an arm around Aditya’s shoulder. Aditya is seen in a black hoodie, blue cargo-style jeans, and a cap, smiling directly at the camera. Mukesh, on the other hand, is seen in a grey oversized T-shirt, distressed jeans, and tinted sunglasses, with slightly tousled hair.
In a note on Wednesday, Aditya had shared a note addressing the delay in some Dhurandhar 2 preview shows. Malayalam and Kannada shows have been shifted to Thursday morning. He apologised to fans and viewers for the inconvenience.
Earlier in the day, Aditya posted a note teasing a film packed with unexpected twists and surprises. The director asked viewers to remain seated until the end credits roll, hinting at more in store in the post-credit scene. He also requested people to refrain from sharing spoilers.
About Dhurandhar 2
Titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the film was released worldwide on Thursday, March 19. The paid previews were held on March 18. As per Hindustan Times review, Dhurandhar: The Revenge might not have “nuance and detailing as sharp as part one, but this sequel works due to Ranveer Singh's performance.” The film traces the journey of Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Ranveer Singh) and his motivation to become a spy agent Hamza Ali Mazari.
The film has opened to a positive response with many taking to social media to give a thumbs to the film. Apart from Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 also brings back R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. The first Dhurandhar was a massive success and went on to rake in ₹1300 crore worldwide.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.