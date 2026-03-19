Dhurandhar 2: Aditya Dhar was working on movie even hours before release, reveals Mukesh Chhabra

The casting director added, “I won’t say much because I’ve already seen the film twice… but trust me, this is going to shake everything. Every record, every expectation. This man is a genius. Truly. I’m just really happy, grateful, and proud… proud of him, proud proud (red heart and evil eye emoji) #Dhurandhar2.”

“This morning at 2:30 a.m., he was still working giving everything to the film till the very last moment. That kind of dedication is rare, and honestly, it’s inspiring,” Mukesh wrote.

He revealed that Aditya was still in the studio, working on the film just hours before its worldwide release, praising his dedication to his craft.

On Thursday, Mukesh took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to give a shout-out to Aditya following the release of the much-anticipated Dhurandhar 2, which is led by Ranveer Singh .

Director Aditya Dhar ’s much-anticipated spy thriller Dhurandhar : The Revenge finally arrived in theatres on March 19, though not without a few hiccups. The film’s paid preview shows faced technical glitches, causing unexpected delays. Amid the last-minute chaos, casting director Mukesh Chhabra has now revealed that Aditya was still in the studio, fine-tuning the film just hours before its release.

Mukesh also shared a candid photo with Aditya. In the picture, they appear to be in a recording or post-production studio, indicated by the Dolby Atmos sign on the wall behind them.

The two are seen standing close, with Mukesh casually wrapping an arm around Aditya’s shoulder. Aditya is seen in a black hoodie, blue cargo-style jeans, and a cap, smiling directly at the camera. Mukesh, on the other hand, is seen in a grey oversized T-shirt, distressed jeans, and tinted sunglasses, with slightly tousled hair.

In a note on Wednesday, Aditya had shared a note addressing the delay in some Dhurandhar 2 preview shows. Malayalam and Kannada shows have been shifted to Thursday morning. He apologised to fans and viewers for the inconvenience.

Earlier in the day, Aditya posted a note teasing a film packed with unexpected twists and surprises. The director asked viewers to remain seated until the end credits roll, hinting at more in store in the post-credit scene. He also requested people to refrain from sharing spoilers.

About Dhurandhar 2 Titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the film was released worldwide on Thursday, March 19. The paid previews were held on March 18. As per Hindustan Times review, Dhurandhar: The Revenge might not have “nuance and detailing as sharp as part one, but this sequel works due to Ranveer Singh's performance.” The film traces the journey of Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Ranveer Singh) and his motivation to become a spy agent Hamza Ali Mazari.

The film has opened to a positive response with many taking to social media to give a thumbs to the film. Apart from Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 also brings back R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. The first Dhurandhar was a massive success and went on to rake in ₹1300 crore worldwide.