Dhurandhar 2 review, release live updates: Ranveer Singh film shatters records with premieres, eyes ₹100 crore opening
Dhurandhar 2 release and review live updates: Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's combo seems to be working for a second time as Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set for an earth-shattering opening.
Dhurandhar 2 review and release live updates: Ranveer Singh returns as Jaskirat Singh Rangi aka Hamza Ali Mazari as the Aditya Dhar film takes a massive start • Arguably the biggest Bollywood release of 2026, Dhurandhar 2 began its journey with paid previews on Wednesday, followed by a wide release on Thursday, March 19...Read More
• The Aditya Dhar film brings back Ranveer, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt in the intense spy thriller
• Buoyed by the largest premiere for a Bollywood film in history, with approximately 10,000 shows, Dhurandhar 2 shattered box office records even before the release
• The film generated immense buzz over the last three months due to the unprecedented success of part 1
• The first Dhurandhar was released on December 5, 2025, and was a massive blockbuster, grossing ₹1300 crore worldwide
• The sequel is earned ₹44 crore net with just paid previews on Wednesday, and is expected to add ₹60-70 crore further on opening day
• The advance bookings for the film opened this week, while the pre-sale for paid previews began with the trailer launch almost two weeks ago
• The paid previews were not without incident with the dubbed versions cancelled on Wednesday evening due to non-availability of content
• The Malayalam and Kannada shows were postponed to Thursday, and Tamil and Telugu pushed to late Tuesday night
• Many Hindi paid preview shows on Wednesday faced glitches across Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata
• The film still broke the record for the biggest worldwide Bollywood opening through advance bookings alone
• Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the film also stars Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandore, and Sara Arjun in pivotal roles. There is a cameo by Yami Gautam
Dhurandhar 2 review live updates: Film sets new all-time premiere record
Dhurandhar 2 set a new Indian box office record with its paid previews. The film earned a staggering ₹44 crore net with the premiere shows before release, despite many shows being cancelled due to technincal issues. This beat the mark of OG, which made ₹25 crore in premieres last year.
Dhurandhar 2 review live updates: Read HT's review of the film
HT's review of the film notes that ‘the world-building, which felt so rooted in reality in Dhurandhar, appears slightly less assured this time. The canvas is bigger, but the detailing is not always as precise.’ However, ‘the second half delivers with far more confidence, and the climax ensures you walk out after an ovation.’ Read the full review here
Dhurandhar 2 review live updates: Preity Zinta hails ‘5 star’ film
Actor Preity Zinta took to X (formerly Twitter) to share her review of the film, praising it. “Direction, Acting, music, editing, story, casting & every other department is MINDBLOWING The first thing mom said after watching the movie was that she wanted to see it again in the Theater with her friends & I feel exactly the same,” she wrote in her five-star review
Dhurandhar 2 review live updates: Ranveer Singh film releases
After record-breaking paid previews on Wednesday, the spy thriller has released to the wider public on Thursday i.e. March 19. The film has secured one of the biggest releases for a Hindi film in recent times.