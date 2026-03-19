Dhurandhar 2 review, release live updates: Ranveer Singh film shatters records with premieres, eyes ₹100 crore opening

• The Aditya Dhar film brings back Ranveer, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt in the intense spy thriller

• Buoyed by the largest premiere for a Bollywood film in history, with approximately 10,000 shows, Dhurandhar 2 shattered box office records even before the release

• The film generated immense buzz over the last three months due to the unprecedented success of part 1

• The first Dhurandhar was released on December 5, 2025, and was a massive blockbuster, grossing ₹1300 crore worldwide

• The sequel is earned ₹44 crore net with just paid previews on Wednesday, and is expected to add ₹60-70 crore further on opening day

• The advance bookings for the film opened this week, while the pre-sale for paid previews began with the trailer launch almost two weeks ago

• The paid previews were not without incident with the dubbed versions cancelled on Wednesday evening due to non-availability of content

• The Malayalam and Kannada shows were postponed to Thursday, and Tamil and Telugu pushed to late Tuesday night

• Many Hindi paid preview shows on Wednesday faced glitches across Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata

• The film still broke the record for the biggest worldwide Bollywood opening through advance bookings alone

• Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the film also stars Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandore, and Sara Arjun in pivotal roles. There is a cameo by Yami Gautam