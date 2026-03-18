Madhubala biopic casting locked? Casting director Mukesh Chhabra dismisses rumours: ‘We haven’t even started yet’
From Aneet Padda to Kiara Advani, several names have been doing the rounds for the casting of Madhubala biopic.
The biopic on Madhubala, one of the most iconic screen actors Indian cinema has ever produced, is in development. Over the last few weeks, there have been several reports about the film's casting. Names of Kiara Advani and Aneet Padda were doing the rounds on social media, but they were debunked soon after. It was also reported that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has come on board to produce the film. On March 18, casting director Mukesh Chhabra gave a final word on the speculation surrounding the casting. (Also read: Kiara Advani not playing Madhubala in Sanjay Leela Bhansali-produced biopic; reports are 'baseless')
What Mukesh Chhabra said
Taking to his X account on Wednesday, Mukesh said, “Oh wow, so Madhubala casting is already locked? Amazing. Meanwhile, I keep reading a new “final” name every day… so I guess I must be casting for the wrong Madhubala biopic—because we haven’t even started yet #MadhubalaBiopic.”
It was in 2024 when update on the biopic was first shared. Jasmeet K Reen, who directed Alia Bhatt in the 2022 film Darlings, shared that she will be directing the biopic via a post on her Instagram account. The announcement poster also revealed that Sony Pictures Entertainment will be producing with Brewing Thoughts Private Limited and Madhubala Pictures Pvt. Limited. Jasmeet shared the same post on her Instagram and wrote in the caption, “An exciting new journey with some wonderful people begins, grateful (folded hands emoticon).”
About Madhubala
Regarded as one of the most popular and influential Indian actors, Madhubala ruled the cine screen in the 1950s. She began her acting career as a child artist at the age of eight. In 1947, at 14, Madhubala made her debut as a female lead with Neel Kamal. The film's success allowed to sign on to many more projects.
The actor starred in hits like Mr. & Mrs. '55, Raj Hath, Kala Pani, Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, and Howrah Bridge. By the mid-50s, when she was just 21, she was among the highest-paid actors in India, with only three male actors - Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor, and Dev Anand - charging more than her. Madhubala then went on to star in her most successful film, Mughal-e-Azam, which was released in 1960.
However, a congenital heart defect curtailed her career. The 1964 release titled Sharabi was her final film. She succumbed to her illness in 1969. She was 36.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.