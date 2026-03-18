Madhubala biopic casting locked? Casting director Mukesh Chhabra dismisses rumours: ‘We haven’t even started yet’

Taking to his X account on Wednesday, Mukesh said, “Oh wow, so Madhubala casting is already locked? Amazing. Meanwhile, I keep reading a new “final” name every day… so I guess I must be casting for the wrong Madhubala biopic—because we haven’t even started yet #MadhubalaBiopic.”

The biopic on Madhubala, one of the most iconic screen actors Indian cinema has ever produced, is in development. Over the last few weeks, there have been several reports about the film's casting. Names of Kiara Advani and Aneet Padda were doing the rounds on social media, but they were debunked soon after. It was also reported that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has come on board to produce the film. On March 18, casting director Mukesh Chhabra gave a final word on the speculation surrounding the casting. (Also read: Kiara Advani not playing Madhubala in Sanjay Leela Bhansali-produced biopic; reports are 'baseless' )

It was in 2024 when update on the biopic was first shared. Jasmeet K Reen, who directed Alia Bhatt in the 2022 film Darlings, shared that she will be directing the biopic via a post on her Instagram account. The announcement poster also revealed that Sony Pictures Entertainment will be producing with Brewing Thoughts Private Limited and Madhubala Pictures Pvt. Limited. Jasmeet shared the same post on her Instagram and wrote in the caption, “An exciting new journey with some wonderful people begins, grateful (folded hands emoticon).”

About Madhubala Regarded as one of the most popular and influential Indian actors, Madhubala ruled the cine screen in the 1950s. She began her acting career as a child artist at the age of eight. In 1947, at 14, Madhubala made her debut as a female lead with Neel Kamal. The film's success allowed to sign on to many more projects.

The actor starred in hits like Mr. & Mrs. '55, Raj Hath, Kala Pani, Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, and Howrah Bridge. By the mid-50s, when she was just 21, she was among the highest-paid actors in India, with only three male actors - Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor, and Dev Anand - charging more than her. Madhubala then went on to star in her most successful film, Mughal-e-Azam, which was released in 1960.