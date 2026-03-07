Kiara Advani not playing Madhubala in Sanjay Leela Bhansali-produced biopic; reports are 'baseless'

The biopic on Madhubala, one of the most iconic screen actors Indian cinema has ever produced, is still in the works. However, recent reports claimed that actor Kiara Advani has finally been cast in the lead role, with Sanjay Leela Bhansali coming on board to produce. However, this casting update has been debunked by an industry source. Kiara Advani has not been cast in the lead role in the biopic of Madhubala.

Is Kiara Advani playing Madhubala? On Saturday, Variety India reported that the proposed biopic on Madhubala was moving forward with Kiara in the lead role and Sanjay Leela Bhansali producing.

Speaking to HT, an industry source has dismissed the report. “There is absolutely no truth to the reports currently circulating about Kiara Advani being cast in a Madhubala biopic produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The claims are completely baseless and speculative,” the source clarified.

Although more details about the film are currently under wraps, it has been reported that Jasmeet K. Reen will direct. Jasmeet made her directorial debut with the black comedy-drama Darlings, starring Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, and Vijay Varma.

Kiara was last seen in War 2, part of the YRF Spy Universe. Apart from Kiara, the film starred Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in lead roles. Kiara will be seen next in Toxic: A FairyTale for GrownUps, alongside Yash, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, and Rukmini Vasanth.