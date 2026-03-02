Alia Bhatt says she is at the ‘tail end’ of Love and War shoot, gushes about working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

During the chat, Alia said it was her second time in Milan in the span of six months. The aspects about the city she loves are the people and the food. Talking about her upcoming project, Alia then said, “I am working on a movie currently called Love & War. It is a film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. We are at the tail end of filming. It has been quite a magical experience. Working with Sanjay sir is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and I am so grateful that I get to do it.”

Alia Bhatt was in attendance at the Milan Fashion Week as a Gucci ambassador. Dressed in a full Gucci ensemble, the actor grabbed attention with a black leatherette trench coat and striking sunglasses. Now, in a video that was shared with Vogue Italia on her Instagram account, Alia was seen getting ready for the show. She talked about the city, her film shoot, and more. (Also read: Alia Bhatt responds to BAFTA interview backlash, explains Gone Girl moment: ‘Is it because of my expression?’ )

About Love & War Apart from Alia, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. It marks Alia's second collaboration with Bhansali after 2022's Gangubai Kathiawadi, for which she won a National Award for Best Actress.

Meanwhile, there has been a lot of speculation about the release date of Love & War. Last month, in an Instagram live session, Ranbir confirmed that the rumours were true and Love & War is indeed postponed. However, the actor stopped short of giving a release date for the film.

When the film was originally announced, it set a release date of Christmas 2025. However, just months before that date, it was pushed to March 20, 2026. However, earlier this year, it was reported that the film will now release only in 2027. HT learnt that the film has no release date but is committed to release in 2026.

Alia's last theatrical release was Jigra in 2024.