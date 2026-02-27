Alia Bhatt responds to BAFTA interview backlash, explains Gone Girl moment: ‘Is it because of my expression?’

Alia Bhatt has finally responded to the online backlash she faced following her appearance at the 79th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) last week. The Gangubai Kathiawadi star, who presented the Best Film Not in the English Language award at the ceremony, drew attention not just for her presence on the global stage but also for the reaction to her on‑camera remarks and body language in post‑event interviews, especially when she was asked about the biggest movie twist. Alia Bhatt at BAFTA 2026

Alia Bhatt responds to Gone Girl interview criticism at BAFTA Alia Bhatt garnered significant attention on the BAFTAs red carpet, but she also faced criticism for a video clip of her interaction during the event. In the clip, she was asked to name a movie with a particularly impressive plot twist. Alia appeared momentarily surprised before mentioning Gone Girl, prompting a flurry of social media reactions.

Many viewers questioned whether she had actually seen the film and criticised her response as overly hesitant or awkward. Some users suggested that she seemed nervous and was trying to emulate a confident, international-star persona. The clip quickly became the subject of debates online, with fans and critics alike discussing whether her reaction reflected genuine surprise or a spontaneous attempt to answer under pressure.

In the wake of the criticism, Alia spoke with fashion commentator Diet Sabya to clarify her remarks. Addressing the uproar over her expressions and delivery, she said, “Why is it being talked about so much? Is it because of my expression?”