Alia Bhatt responds to BAFTA interview backlash, explains Gone Girl moment: ‘Is it because of my expression?’
Alia Bhatt has addressed the criticism she faced after her BAFTA appearance, where her reaction to a question about a movie twist drew scrutiny.
Alia Bhatt has finally responded to the online backlash she faced following her appearance at the 79th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) last week. The Gangubai Kathiawadi star, who presented the Best Film Not in the English Language award at the ceremony, drew attention not just for her presence on the global stage but also for the reaction to her on‑camera remarks and body language in post‑event interviews, especially when she was asked about the biggest movie twist.
Alia Bhatt responds to Gone Girl interview criticism at BAFTA
Alia Bhatt garnered significant attention on the BAFTAs red carpet, but she also faced criticism for a video clip of her interaction during the event. In the clip, she was asked to name a movie with a particularly impressive plot twist. Alia appeared momentarily surprised before mentioning Gone Girl, prompting a flurry of social media reactions.
Many viewers questioned whether she had actually seen the film and criticised her response as overly hesitant or awkward. Some users suggested that she seemed nervous and was trying to emulate a confident, international-star persona. The clip quickly became the subject of debates online, with fans and critics alike discussing whether her reaction reflected genuine surprise or a spontaneous attempt to answer under pressure.
In the wake of the criticism, Alia spoke with fashion commentator Diet Sabya to clarify her remarks. Addressing the uproar over her expressions and delivery, she said, “Why is it being talked about so much? Is it because of my expression?”
She elaborated on what was happening in her mind during the interview. "So basically I really think it is the best twist but I have not liked watched it in… when did it release? 10 years ago? So I have not watched it after that. So when she was like, ‘that monologue,’ I was like ‘haan’ (yes) and I was going back in my head that oh ya, ‘that monologue, correct correct correct’ and she was mentioned cleaning the floor and I was like like ‘haan’ (yes) so I was like going back in time and I guess that’s what you saw. I am a cool girl. I am a sweet girl. But I could be… total… I mean I can be like… I am more sweet than I am cool. Actually, I don’t think I am cool. I am uncool girl, my sister would say that. (sic)”
Alia Bhatt's upcoming films
Alia Bhatt is starring in the female‑led spy thriller Alpha, an action‑packed instalment in the YRF Spy Universe directed by Shiv Rawail, which is expected to roll out in theatres next year. The film also stars Boby Deol and Sharvari Wagh. Alongside this, she has teamed up with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Love and War, a dramatic romance featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.
Ritika Kumar
Ritika Kumar is a seasoned journalist with over 15 years of experience, having written for newspapers, magazines, and online platforms, catering to a diverse range of audiences. Over the years, she has covered general news, lifestyle, and entertainment, building a reputation for sharp observation, compelling storytelling, and an ability to connect with readers across multiple formats. She holds a graduation degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and a postgraduate diploma from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bangalore. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ritika worked with prominent media organizations including The Times of India, Press Trust of India, NDTV, and the Malayala Manorama Group. These roles allowed her to refine her skills across various beats, mastering the nuances of different formats and tailoring her writing to readers of newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms alike. Beyond journalism, Ritika is deeply passionate about poetry, drawing inspiration from voices ranging from Faiz Ahmed Faiz to T.S. Eliot. She is also a keen cinephile, enjoying discussions about cinematography, acting, and the subtle layers of storytelling on screen. A lover of travel and the outdoors, Ritika often finds inspiration in nature, where she reflects on life’s rhythms. When not working, she can be found soaking in the serene glow of sunsets and reflecting on the intricate workings of the human heartRead More
