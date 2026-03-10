Will Saiyaara actor Aneet Padda be cast as Madhubala in her biopic? Here's what YRF has to say

A spokesperson of YRF Talent on Tuesday dismissed reports that Saiyaara star Aneet Padda has been cast in the role of cinema icon Madhubala in an upcoming movie. There have been reports claiming that Aneet, who broke out with YRF's 2025 romance blockbuster, will be starring in the biographical movie from filmmaker Jasmeet K Reen, known for Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma-starrer Darlings. The Madhubala project was announced by Sony Pictures International Productions in March 2024.

A spokesperson of YRF Talent, the management agency of the actor, issued a clarification and said the reports are "untrue".

The Madhubala project was announced by Sony Pictures International Productions in March 2024. It is a co-production between Sony Pictures International Productions, Brewing Thoughts Pvt Ltd and Madhubala Ventures, which is headed by Madhubala's younger sister Madhur Brij Bhushan and Arvind Kumar Malviya.

Madhubala, one of the leading actors from Hindi cinema's golden era, appeared in classics such as Mr & Mrs 55 (1955), Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi (1958), Kala Pani (1958), and Howrah Bridge (1958) during her career. She became one of the highly regarded personalities in the industry.

Her career-defining role was as Anarkali in the 1960 historical epic drama Mughal-e-Azam, where she featured alongside Dilip Kumar's Salim and Prithviraj Kapoor's Akbar. Madhubala died in 1969 at the age of 36.

Aneet is set to headline Shakti Shalini, the next instalment of producer Dinesh Vijan's ambitious Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU). Her entry was announced with the release of Ayushmann Khurrana's 2025 film Thamma, which is also a part of the MHCU. Shakti Shalini will release in cinema halls on December 24.