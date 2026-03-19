Sara Arjun from Dhurandhar 'reminds how special beauty marks are': Real reason for moles and are they actually harmless

In the wake of the release of Dhurandhar 2 (also known as Dhurandhar: The Revenge), the spotlight hasn’t just been on Ranveer Singh’s high-octane return as Jaskirat Singh Rangi or his intense face-off with Arjun Rampal. Fans are also captivated by actor Sara Arjun, who plays Ranveer’s wife in the Aditya Dhar-directed franchise. Also read | Fans can't get enough of Dhurandhar actor Sara Arjun's cuteness in old video Dhurandhar actor Sara Arjun's beauty mark has sparked a conversation about moles. Here's what you need to know. (Instagram/ Sara Arjun) While her performance has made her a household name, it is her distinctive beauty spot — a prominent mole on her chin — that has sparked a conversation about it. The conversation gained momentum when content creator Misbah Sheikh shared an Instagram post celebrating Sara’s mole. 'Increases Sara Arjun's natural beauty' "Sara Arjun from Dhurandhar reminded me how special these beauty marks really are — and the science behind them is even more beautiful. Your mole isn’t a flaw. It’s your signature," Misbah wrote in the caption of her December 9, 2025 Instagram Reels. Her post resonated with fans. One Instagram user commented, "Mole always enhances our beauty." Another noted that the mark 'actually increases Sara's natural beauty'. Perhaps most impactfully, the post encouraged people to reconsider their own insecurities. One Instagram user admitted, “I have a very evident one on the right side of my chin and always used to think it’s a flaw. Thanks for explaining it so well. Doesn’t feel like a flaw now.”

What exactly is a mole? While they are often referred to as 'beauty marks' when positioned on the face, the medical community identifies them as nevi. According to Mayo Clinic experts, moles are common skin growths caused by clusters of pigment-forming cells called melanocytes. Instead of spreading out across the skin, these cells grow in clusters, creating the concentrated spots we see. Most individuals possess between 10 and 45 moles, many of which appear during childhood and the teenage years. Here are the characteristics of a typical mole, per Mayo Clinic: Colour and texture: they can range from brown and tan to black, blue, red, or pink. Texture varies from smooth and flat to wrinkled or raised. Some may even sprout hair. ⦿ Shape: most are symmetrically oval or round. ⦿ Size: generally, they are less than 1/4 inch (about 6 mm) in diameter — roughly the size of a pencil eraser. Moles vs dermatoses papulosa nigra It is easy to confuse different types of skin markings. The Mayo Clinic noted that clusters of brown or black spots around the eyes, cheeks, and nose are often dermatoses papulosa nigra. Unlike nevi (true moles), these are seborrheic keratoses. They appear as waxy growths and are particularly common among Black women, Mayo Clinic shared. While they do not carry a risk of melanoma, they are frequently treated as cosmetic concerns.