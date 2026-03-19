Sara Arjun from Dhurandhar 'reminds how special beauty marks are': Real reason for moles and are they actually harmless
The Sara Arjun effect: Why are social media users and Dhurandhar fans discussing beauty marks, and what is the science behind facial moles – everything to know.
In the wake of the release of Dhurandhar 2 (also known as Dhurandhar: The Revenge), the spotlight hasn’t just been on Ranveer Singh’s high-octane return as Jaskirat Singh Rangi or his intense face-off with Arjun Rampal. Fans are also captivated by actor Sara Arjun, who plays Ranveer’s wife in the Aditya Dhar-directed franchise. Also read | Fans can't get enough of Dhurandhar actor Sara Arjun's cuteness in old video
While her performance has made her a household name, it is her distinctive beauty spot — a prominent mole on her chin — that has sparked a conversation about it. The conversation gained momentum when content creator Misbah Sheikh shared an Instagram post celebrating Sara’s mole.
'Increases Sara Arjun's natural beauty'
"Sara Arjun from Dhurandhar reminded me how special these beauty marks really are — and the science behind them is even more beautiful. Your mole isn’t a flaw. It’s your signature," Misbah wrote in the caption of her December 9, 2025 Instagram Reels.
Her post resonated with fans. One Instagram user commented, "Mole always enhances our beauty." Another noted that the mark 'actually increases Sara's natural beauty'. Perhaps most impactfully, the post encouraged people to reconsider their own insecurities. One Instagram user admitted, “I have a very evident one on the right side of my chin and always used to think it’s a flaw. Thanks for explaining it so well. Doesn’t feel like a flaw now.”
What exactly is a mole?
While they are often referred to as 'beauty marks' when positioned on the face, the medical community identifies them as nevi. According to Mayo Clinic experts, moles are common skin growths caused by clusters of pigment-forming cells called melanocytes. Instead of spreading out across the skin, these cells grow in clusters, creating the concentrated spots we see. Most individuals possess between 10 and 45 moles, many of which appear during childhood and the teenage years.
Here are the characteristics of a typical mole, per Mayo Clinic:
Colour and texture: they can range from brown and tan to black, blue, red, or pink. Texture varies from smooth and flat to wrinkled or raised. Some may even sprout hair.
⦿ Shape: most are symmetrically oval or round.
⦿ Size: generally, they are less than 1/4 inch (about 6 mm) in diameter — roughly the size of a pencil eraser.
Moles vs dermatoses papulosa nigra
It is easy to confuse different types of skin markings. The Mayo Clinic noted that clusters of brown or black spots around the eyes, cheeks, and nose are often dermatoses papulosa nigra. Unlike nevi (true moles), these are seborrheic keratoses. They appear as waxy growths and are particularly common among Black women, Mayo Clinic shared. While they do not carry a risk of melanoma, they are frequently treated as cosmetic concerns.
When to be concerned: the ABCDE guide
While the vast majority of moles are ‘harmless’, some can develop into malignant melanoma, a serious form of skin cancer. Monitoring changes in your skin is vital. The Mayo Clinic recommended using the ABCDE guide to identify 'unusual' moles. The ABCDE guide is a straightforward diagnostic tool used to identify potentially cancerous moles by tracking specific physical changes.
It begins with asymmetry, where one half of the mole does not match the other in shape or size, followed by border irregularities, such as ragged, notched, or blurred edges rather than smooth ones. Colour is the third factor: healthy moles are typically a single shade, while suspicious ones may contain multiple colours, such as tan, brown, black, or even patches of red and blue. Diameter is also critical, as any mole larger than 6 mm — roughly the size of a pencil eraser—requires closer inspection. Finally, evolving refers to any mole that changes over time in size, shape, colour, or height, or that begins to exhibit new symptoms such as itching, crusting, or bleeding.
Sara Arjun's mole is a reminder that what we often perceive as 'flaws' are frequently the features that make us unique. While most beauty marks are perfectly harmless signatures of our biology, medical professionals urge anyone who notices a mole growing or changing to consult a healthcare professional for a formal evaluation.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
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