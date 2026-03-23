Aahana Kumra is all praise for rumoured boyfriend Danish Pandor on his portrayal of Uzair Baloch in Dhurandhar 2

Taking to her Instagram account, Aahana shared pictures from the screening of the film which was attended by the cast and crew of the film a few days ago. Danish was seen in a picture with Aahana, as they shared a hug. In a second picture, Ranveer gave a kiss on Danish's cheek. Aditya Dhar was also seen with Danish in another picture. In the caption, Aahana began, “From the quiet wait. To the loudest love. Your journey from Dhurandhar to the roaring success of Dhurandhar - the Revenge has been nothing short of magical! My heart is bursting with pride seeing you finally receive the love you’ve so patiently, sincerely waited for all these years!”

Dhurandhar 2 has set the box office on fire ever since its release on March 19. The spy thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar , stars Danish Pandor as Uzair Baloch. The intense role of a Pakistani gang leader has been a breakout for the actor, who has received praise for his performance. His rumoured girlfriend, actor Aahana Kumra, has now showered praise on him through a new post on Instagram, sharing that this is his ‘moment’. (Also read: Ranveer Singh teases what awaits in Dhurandhar 2 as co-star Danish Pandor praises his dedication: ‘Tu chha gaya’ )

She continued, “Your portrayal of Uzair Baloch has been powerful, effortless, unforgettable! And now watching the world stop for you! People wanting pictures, messages filled with admiration, hearts racing as you walk by… this is your moment! This is what every actor dreams of!! It was always about a Friday… but for you, one Monday changed everything. May this love only grow, may this journey only soar higher. And may you receive everything your heart has ever wished for! You deserve every bit of this spotlight! So, so proud of you @danishpandor.”

About Dhurandhar 2 The first film, set in Pakistan in the early 2000s, saw Ranveer as an Indian spy dismantling the gangs of Lyari. Based on true incidents, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan. Danish played Rahman Dakait's (Akshaye) right-hand man in the first film. In the sequel, Uzair vows revenge as Rahman is killed, but his reckless acts lead to severe consequences. Although he is in a supporting role, Danish's performance drew praise for the fierceness and intensity he brought to the part.

Dhurandhar The Revenge has moved past ₹400 crore net domestically and ₹700 crore gross worldwide so far.