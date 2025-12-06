Ranveer Singh teases what awaits in Dhurandhar 2 as co-star Danish Pandor praises his dedication: ‘Tu chha gaya’

Dhurandhar was one of the most awaited films of the year. The Ranveer Singh-starrer opened to mixed reviews but had a strong opening at the box office. Ranveer's co-star in the film, Danish Pandor, has now penned a long note on his experience working alongside him in the film. Danish played the role of Uzair Baloch in the film. Ranveer Singh and Danish Pandor star in Dhurandhar.

‘Your generosity as a co-actor was just inspiring’

Danish shared a picture with Ranveer on his Instagram account. In the caption, he penned a long note. He recalled the first day he met Ranveer for the film, and shared how he was inspired from that very moment. “I still remember the very first day we met during the narration,you walked in with that trademark energy, hugged me tight and said, “Danniiisshh!! We’ll kill it!” That one moment itself told me what kind of journey this was going to be!! Your energy, your madness, your precision, your generosity as a co-actor was just inspiring… it all just rubs off on you,” he said.

He went on add, “I had almost all my scenes with you, and to stand opposite someone so committed, so alive in every frame, was both surreal and incredibly motivating. I also saw you doing your homework like a true craftsman!!Working on every scene, polishing every line, and coming in so incredibly prepared. Watching that level of dedication up close was honestly something else!!”

He concluded by adding that he is grateful for the collaboration, and said, “You pushed me, encouraged me, and gave me space to truly perform , hence the chemistry on the screen that feels so alive. Getting this opportunity, sharing this journey with you, watching you transform into this powerhouse every single day… I’m genuinely grateful. @ranveersingh bhai,you’ve inspired me more than you know!! Thank you for being such an amazing co-actor!!All hearts.”

What Ranveer replied

Ranveer replied in the comments section, and teased that there's more in store for the audience in part 2. “Tu meri jaan hai (You are my life) !Everyone is loving you ! Imagine what will happen when they experience part two ! I’m overwhelmed with these words . Will hold this message close to my heart . And cherish every moment of our collaboration. Tu chha gaya mere rajjjja !!! Proud of you !! And thrilled for you!!!” he wrote.

Dhurandhar is a spy thriller set in Pakistan in the early 2000s, in which Ranveer plays an Indian spy dismantling the gangs of Lyari. Based on true incidents, the film is set in the early 2000s, and also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan. The second part will release in theatres on March 19, 2026.