Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 7 (updated live): Ranveer Singh film refuses to slow down, races to ₹600 crore

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 7: Dhurandhar The Revenge is finally slowing down at the box office after a manic opening weekend and two strong days, including the biggest Monday in Indian cinema history. Yet, the momentum it carries is so strong that despite this ‘slowdown’, Dhurandhar 2’s first Wednesday is tracking better than most films’ opening days. Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 7: Ranveer Singh with Mustafa in a still from the film.

Dhurandhar 2 Wednesday box office collection (till 1 PM) The Ranveer Singh spy thriller had a mega opening on Thursday, following record-breaking collections from paid previews. The film saw three ₹100+ crore days in its four-day opening weekend, minting ₹454 crore net domestically. On Monday, the film saw a drop of just 43%, adding a strong ₹65 crore net to the figure. This was followed by ₹56 crore net collections on Tuesday, taking the film’s domestic haul to ₹575 crore net. On Wednesday, its 7th day in theatres, the action thriller again started on a strong note, even as the morning shows saw its lowest footfall ever.

According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 registered around 20% occupancy across morning shows on Wednesday. This helped the film earn ₹9.51 crore net by 1 PM, taking its total domestic haul to ₹585 crore net in under seven days.

Dhurandhar 2 races to ₹ 600 crore On Tuesday, Dhurandhar 2 outgrossed Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. That it surpassed the lifetime collections of these all-time hits in its first weeks speaks volumes about the film’s pace. On Wednesday, it is expected to breeze past the ₹600 crore mark by afternoon, and also surpass the final collection of Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava ( ₹601 crore). It will then hope to surpass the total haul of horror-comedy Stree 2 ( ₹ 627 crore) by Wednesday evening or Thursday morning.

Once it does that, only one Bollywood film will stand ahead of Dhurandhar 2 in domestic earnings - the film’s part 1 itself. Released in December, Dhurandhar set new industry benchmarks with its ₹895 crore haul in India.