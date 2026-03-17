Dhurandhar actor Vivek Sinha breaks silence amid backlash for his ‘darpok Hindu’ dialogue in film: ‘Itna gussa?’

Addressing the viewers in a new reel, the actor shared, "Hi, namaste mera naam hain Vivek Sinha. Kal maine ek video daali thi ki dialogue Dhurandhar picture ka… Bhai itna gussa, itne saare comments? Pata hai har comment mein kya ho raha hai? 'Teri shakal humein aatankwadi jaisi lag rahi hai', 'Mann kar raha hai ki screen ke andar ghuske maarte hain', 'Tune humein gussa dila diya'... Ek baat bolun? Itna achha laga na mujhe ye jo deshbhakti hai na hamare andar, salute hai isko. Ek keh raha hai, 'Tujhe Pakistan mein ghuskar maarunga (Hi, I am Vivek Sinha. I had put up a video with a dialogue from the film… So much anger, so many comments? Do you know what each comment says? 'You look like a terrorist,' 'I feel like thrashing you through the screen,' 'You have made us angry'... Should I tell you something? I really liked this patriotism inside us—I salute it. One person is saying, 'I’ll come to Pakistan and beat you)."

In Dhurandhar, Zahoor says, “Hindu ek darpok qaum hai, pados mein hi rehte hai hum, goodebhar ka zor laga lo aur bigaad lo joh bigaad sakte ho (Hindus are a cowardly community, we live in the neighbourhood, use all your strength and spoil whatever you can)." Vivek also posted a reel on his Instagram account with the same dialogue, which attracted a lot of comments.

Actor Vivek Sinha, who played the role of hijacker Zahoor Mistry in Dhurandhar , is addressing the hate comments over his character and dialogue in the film. Taking to his Instagram account, Vivek posted a video to clarify that he is not a Pakistani and added that he was surprised by the amount of anger over the dialogue and his character in the film.

He went on to add, “Ek baat bolun mujhe sach mein itna accha laga na, humare andar jo deshbhakti hai na, usse salaam hai. Ek keh raha hai ‘Tujhe Pakistan mein ghus kar maarunga’, toh bata du bhai main Pakistan ka nahi hoon. Main Bijnor ka rehne wala hoon aur filhaal Mumbai mein rehta hoon (I really liked the amount of love we have for our nation. Salute to that. One of you said that I want to come to Pakistan and kill you there. I want to clarify that I am from Bijnor and currently stay in Mumbai). He concluded saying that even if many are abusing the character he is grateful for the attention to his part and urged everyone to go watch the sequel in theatres.

About Dhurandhar After its release in December last year, Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar went on to make history, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. It tells the story of an Indian spy infiltrating Karachi’s criminal and political underworld in Pakistan. The plot weaves together several real-life events involving geopolitical tensions, such as the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and events surrounding Operation Lyari.

The sequel is slated to release on March 19.