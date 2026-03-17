Dhurandhar 2 gets 24-hour shows due to huge demand; Ranveer Singh film pushes DDLJ out of regular spot at Maratha Mandir
Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set to release on March 19 with the earliest shows starting just after midnight. The film also has paid preview shows on March 18.
With under 48 hours left for the release of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the advance booking of tickets is in full flow. The film is breaking records with the pace of its advance booking collections worldwide and is already the biggest premiere in Indian cinema history, selling over a million tickets. With such high demand, theatres are now scrambling to add newer shows, stretching the screenings to late night and post-midnight, making Dhurandhar 2 the latest Indian film to get round-the-clock shows in many parts of India.
Dhurandhar 2 gets 24-hour shows
At the time of writing, Dhurandhar 2 has sold close to 15 lakh tickets across India in advance booking, half of which have come for the paid preview shows on Wednesday. The film’s near-4-hour runtime has made it tough for exhibitors to keep more than 4 shows per screen during regular runtime. Sources told Hindustan Times that major theatre chains are keeping a 4-hour, 40-minute window for each show, factoring in trailers, the interval, and the turnaround time between shows. With the demand surging, many theatres are now adding post-midnight shows for Dhurandhar 2, a rarity in Indian cinema.
In Mumbai and Thane, theatres like PVR Chakala and Movie Max Sion have shows over the weekend starting as early as 1.50 AM and continuing till 11.30 PM across different screens. The Movie Max in Thane and Connplex Cinemas in Ahmedabad also have post-midnight shows for Dhurandhar 2, starting Thursday itself. While replicating this model is not possible in all cities due to logistical and safety concerns, reports say that many theatres in Western and South India will follow suit over the next 24 hours and open up late-night shows for the film.
DDLJ pushed to new slot at Maratha Mandir
One of the most telling examples of Dhurandhar 2’s popularity is how Mumbai’s iconic Maratha Mandir is accommodating it. The theatre has been screening Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge for 30 years straight. The film is screened at 11.30 AM every day and still draws a good crowd today. But to accommodate Dhurandhar 2’s runtime, DDLJ has been pushed to an early morning slot at the theatre.
Dhurandhar 2 advance booking
The advance booking for Dhurandhar 2 is breaking records by the hour. For the paid previews, the film has sold almost 8 lakh tickets, grossing ₹35 crore, well above the previous India record of ₹25 crore set by Pawan Kalyan’s OG last year. The film has also earned ₹21 crore gross for day 1 advance bookings. Overseas, the Ranveer Singh-starrer has become the first Indian film to earn $5 million from pre-sales in North America. Its overall advance booking collections globally exceed ₹125 crore.
All about Dhurandhar 2
Apart from Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 also brings back R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. Akshaye Khanna, who played the antagonist Rehman Dakait in part 1, is expected to appear in a cameo. The spy thriller is slated to release on March 19. The first Dhurandhar earned ₹1300 crore worldwide and is still playing in theatres over three months after its December release. Trade insiders are betting that the sequel may just cross ₹2000 crore worldwide and dethrone Dangal from the top spot it has occupied for almost a decade.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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